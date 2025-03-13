They could destroy each other in an attempt to prove that they still have what it took them to win titles a few years back.
Sonjica lost all the fame in 2022 when the supposed boxing pensioner, 42-year-old Bongani Mahlangu, dethroned him as the SA and IBF Africa champ. Sonjica has not seen action since that sixth-round knockout.
Bonokoane held the SA, WBF Africa and WBF world titles. He then lost three fights consecutively, his last being just over a year ago.
Both 34, the two ex-champs will meet over six rounds in "The Storm" tournament – the first for Aquila Boxing Promotion – at the Galleria in Sandton on Saturday night.
"He's been talking too much, let's see the size of his balls on Saturday," said Sonjica this week.
Bonokoane sounded like he's lost interest in the game. "You know sometimes the question comes, 'do I still want to box or what?'. My life has been a rollercoaster but yes, I do have balls ... whether big or small," he said.
The card is full of exciting fighters – Sibusiso Zingange, Creed Moyo, Kaine Fourie, Talent Baloyi and Boyd Allen.
Meanwhile, fists will fly in the only female match between Bukiwe Nonina and Bernice Ferreira.
The Storm tourney is bankrolled by World Sports Betting, Under Armour, Gabba, JCP Steel Roofing and Tigris Wealth. It will be televised on SuperSport's Channel 209 from 7pm.
Bonokoane, Sonjica out to show they still have a bite
Duo to cross swords over six rounds
Some fighters have notoriously had major downturns after losses. Muhammad Ali was never the same after his brutal 15-round contest against Joe Frazier in the "Fight of the Century" on March 8 1971.
Others simply cannot accept losses. Age is another factor. Boxing is a sport where timing and reflexes are key, factors that naturally depreciate with age.
A fighter has only so much that his body can absorb before he starts becoming more vulnerable to an opponent's attack.
George Foreman and Bernard Hopkins were freaks of nature since both performed at a higher-than-expected level in their late 40s.
Foreman, however, was retired for 10 years prior to his comeback, which means his body didn't absorb any punishment during that time. He also selected unheralded opposition for his comeback trail.
Hopkins had great defensive skills, which lessened the amount of punishment he took while fighting into his 50s.
At home, Thato Bonokoane and Ayabonga Sonjica intend to test their skills against each other instead of looking for softer opponents on their comeback trails.
