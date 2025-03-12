“Fans can also expect the best version of Jason they have ever seen. I am looking to win by a late stoppage, between the eighth or 10th round.”
SowetanLIVE
Medi promises fans a treat as he meets Bwogi in ABU bout
Hard-hitting South African says there will be 'fireworks' on the night
Image: SUPPLIED
Huffing and puffing en route to lacing the African Boxing Union (ABU) belt around his waist is certainly not what Jason “Born Ready” Medi intends to put fans through on March 29.
He is eager to give them a combustible, value-for-money performance at Joburg’s Brixton Multipurpose Centre, where he will fight Olympian Shadir Musa Bwogi for the bragging rights of being crowned Africa’s super middleweight champion.
But Medi also wants to perform in such a way that the World Boxing Council’s ratings committee does not have to deliberate on whether he deserves inclusion in its April ratings in the super middleweight division ruled by Mexican Saul Canelo Alvarez.
The winner between 24-year-old hard-hitting Medi and the 28-year-old Bwogi from Kampala in Uganda will get a top rating by the WBC because the ABU is affiliated with the Mexico-based boxing sanctioning body.
“I want to make a statement to be spoken about for a long time,” Medi said yesterday. “A good boxer will be up against a smart boxer, so fans must expect fireworks; I feel everything will be tested on the night.
“Fans can also expect the best version of Jason they have ever seen. I am looking to win by a late stoppage, between the eighth or 10th round.”
Medi is trained by France Ramabolu and Sihle Mathenjwa at the WBC gym in the Carlton Centre, and managed by Brad Norman, who has guided his career.
Medi started fighting as an amateur in 2019 and won all of his 17 fights. He made his professional debut in 2022 when he lost to Asemahle Wellem. Since then, he has chalked up 10 straight wins, five by knockouts.
Bwogi is undefeated after eight fights.
Their match will headline the international tournament organised by Warrior Ascent Promotions. Tickets are R100 and the action will begin at 4pm.
“This opportunity is a major step up for him [Bwogi],” said Medi whose gym mate, SA-based Argentinian, Juan Manuel Albornoz, will take on Innocent Matengu, while Akim Masamba will make his pro debut in another non-title fight on the day.
Sivenathi Nolawu and Aaron Muteba will meet over six rounds. “Nolawu was supposed to have fought against Simon Dladla on November 28, but on the morning of their weigh-in, Dladla said his spirit told him not to fight,” said Norman.
