Boxing

Bonokoane, Sonjica need to take gloves off outside the ring

11 March 2025 - 11:00
WBF junior featherweight champ Thato Bonokoane, left, and trainer Charity Mukondeleli.
Image: Supplied

Thato Bonokoane and Ayabonga Sonjica should be controversial within reason, do publicity stunts, trash talk each other and connect with fans more on social media to create interest in their crucial fight which might determine their future in the fistic sport.

They both lost their last fights.  Sonjica, from Duncan Village near East London, surrendered the SA and IBF Africa junior featherweight belts via a sixth-round knockout by 42-year-old Bongani Mahlangu in 2022.

Bonokoane, from Kagiso on the West Rand, lost three fights consecutively, two by stoppages, and his last defeat on points was in March last year.

They have been given the opportunity to redeem themselves in the maiden tourney of  Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP) at the Galleria in Sandton on Saturday.

Bonokoane and Sonjica have not been attending tournaments to get given interviews or show up at press conferences to create a hype around their fight and assist the organisers with publicity.

Malajika's team prepares third title bout for the champ

Big fights are coming thick and fast as Golden Gloves doubles down.
Sport
1 day ago

Just recently, boxing promoter Nomvelo Magcaba-Shezi raised concerns about boxers not selling themselves. 

Nicknamed "Captain Charisma", Bonokoane is well spoken and he marketed himself very well when he was the SA junior featherweight champion.

It is unclear if the three losses affected Bonokoane psychologically. He just went into a shell.

On the other hand, Sonjica – whose ring name is "Jay Jay" – a moniker popularised by Nigerian football legend Austin Okocha, is naturally a man of few words.

But the situation now forces him to speak out, have a unique boxing alias that’s marketable or negotiate a deal with a sponsor where he can be in their marketing campaign.

The two boxers have been upstaged by ABU junior lightweight holder Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina, and Gauteng junior lightweight titleholder Bernice "The Badger" Ferreira, whose non-title fight on the same card has generated a lot of interest due to their verbal barbs.

They have been at each other's throats since their match-up was announced by ABP ambassador, WBC bridgerweight champion Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena, last month. There will be six more fights, and action will begin at 6pm.

SowetanLIVE

