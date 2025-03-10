Malajika's team prepares third title bout for the champ

Big fights are coming thick and fast as Golden Gloves doubles down.
The cheers had barely died down and promoter Rodney Berman is already plotting his future moves, not least of them involving superstar Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika.
The IBO junior-bantamweight champion was in imperious form at Emperors Palace the past two weekends, knocking out ring veteran Jackson “M3" Chauke in the second round to lift the IBO flyweight belt.
There are other challengers lurking, but for the moment, “Magic Man”, whose knacks are polished by accomplished boxing tutor Manny Fernandes, ranks as one of boxing’s hottest commodities, which is why plans are afoot to steer him to a third title, potentially featuring a famous green belt.
For the moment, though, the Brian Mitchell-managed two-weight IBO world titlist Malajika is poised to make a title defence on August 9 at the Palace of Dreams in Kempton Park.
It is where Malajika made history two weeks ago, becoming the first local boxer in the history of the IBO to hold two belts simultaneously since that Florida, US-based boxing body began working with SA in 1998.
Berman's plans, though, don’t involve indulging local challengers, reasoning that they need him more than he needs them. “His trajectory is well set,” said the veteran promoter.
Expectations are that it will be a family double in August with Malajika's younger brother, Charlton Malajika, being readied for an IBO youth title shot, after Kevin Lerena and Tommy Oosthuizen, who both took this route to higher honours.
Charlton was sensational two weekends ago, demonstrating the depth of talent. He knocked out former WBF champ Gcian Makhoba in the third round. Charlton is also trained by Fernandes and managed by Mitchell.
Indeed, Berman remarked that he was “just dynamite” and was moved to add that his stable was as good as any he had in the past 40 years.
He ran off the list of headliners, citing Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman, Roarke Knapp, Siyakholwa Kuse, and Ricardo as big names that would take some stopping.
Golden Gloves' development show two weekends ago kept fans enthused from first minute to last, and Berman said he was “blown away by the future superstars” who grabbed their moment to violent effect.
He specifically mentioned Sanele “V16” Sogcwayi, who blasted out Adivaho Nemutazhela inside two rounds in the same development tournament.
“It was like seeing a young Dingaan Thobela,” remarked the veteran promoter, who also singled out heavyweight Jean Alberts for praise.
He delivered the goods and he did just that by winning early. “The plan is to keep him busy, fighting him in April and then July or August before a possible shot at the WBC youth belt by year-end,” said Berman.
“It’s the sort of fast-tracking designed to keep Alberts’ growing legion of fans happy, but it may also sate fans’ appetite for a local heavyweight of genuine international promise.”
Berman said Beaven Sibanda would make his return before long. He last fought in when he lost in to Kuse for the WBC silver mini flyweight belt.
The eagerly awaited “Rising Titans” four-man light-heavyweight eliminator was warmly received. Unfancied Michael Head and Byran Thysse eliminated Tuvia Wewege and Bonginkosi Nhlapho in the running for the vacant national title.
Berman's company will stage a boxing extravaganza to be headlined by Koopman against Uisman Lima for the IBO junior-middleweight belt on May 31.
Newly crowned WBC Africa junior-middleweight champ Brandon Thysse will headline a strong local card on July 3 that also includes the final showdown between Head and Bryan for the vacant national light-heavyweight belt.
On the undercard, Dean Promnick will take a serious step up in class against Donjuan van Heerden, a fight that will doubtless have domestic fans arguing as to the out come.
