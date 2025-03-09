Nkosi must defend SA title or vacate it for the WBC series – BSA

Durandt requested that Nkosi, otherwise known as “Baby G”, be exempted from facing Mboyiya in a tournament that will be staged in East London by promoter Mzi Booi of Kay B Promotion.
Durandt wrote: “This tournament [WBC Grand Prix] is designed to discover and highlight the next generation of boxing superstars, and it is a privilege for our national champion to be among the selected 128 boxers across four divisions.
“This is a monumental opportunity for Nkosi not only to further his career but also to proudly represent SA on an international stage, showcasing the level of excellence within our national champions.
“Nkosi remains committed to his national title and has no intentions of relinquishing it. At the same time, we recognise the importance of Mboyiya's career progression.
“In line with the sanctioning and championship policy, I respectfully request that the committee approve an interim SA junior-welterweight championship bout for Mboyia against the first available contender, as determined by the committee.
“Upon Nkosi's return, he will then face the interim champion in a unification bout to determine the undisputed SA champion at junior-welterweights.”
A response attributed to sanctioning committee chairperson, Irvin Buhlalu, reads: “We, as the sanctioning committee deliberated about the interim champion as you have referred and with 12.1 is when a champion is ruled out by a doctor and for continuity in a weight division the highest qualifying boxers meet to get the an interim champion.
“Championship defence obligation, a rule 11.3, state champion who, at the of challenge are contracted to fight for a fully fledged world title of a sanctioning body recognised by BSA and furnish BSA with such a contract, will be allowed to go through the world title challenge before fulfilling the SA title obligation, but will be required to honour the SA title defence as their next fight.
“Mr Ntethelelo Nkosi is not fighting for a world title in this instance but taking part in a WBC series as stated; he then has to choose between defending his SA title as an obligation or vacating the title to take part in the WBC series. SA title defence takes preference on the above.”
Booi, who promotes Mboyiya, said: “It is to up to them, defend or take that series. But if they take the WBC series then they will have to vacate the title, and if they vacate we will go down the ratings and take the next available opponent.”
An attempt to get a comment from both Durandt and Nkosi was unsuccessful.
The Grand Prix tournament comprises 128 fighters competing across four weight divisions – featherweight, junior-welterweight, middleweight and heavyweight.
Each weight class will have its own tournament consisting of 32 fighters each. Age restriction is below 26 and must not have more than five professional bouts.
The competition will start with quarterfinals featuring eight-round fights. The finals will be scheduled to 10 rounds and the winner of each weight will be presented with the Jose Sulaimán Trophy, named after the late WBC president.
SowetanLIVE
Nkosi must defend SA title or vacate it for the WBC series – BSA
Image: Christo Smith /Supplied
Ntethelelo Nkosi must choose between engaging in a mandatory defence of the South African junior-welterweight title against Aphiwe “Swagger” Mboyiya on April 27 as an obligation or vacate the belt to take part in the WBC Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, which begins in April.
Boxing SA's sanctioning committee made this ruling in response to a request made by Nkosi's manager Damien Durandt on behalf of his charge who has been selected to feature in the inaugural WBC Grand Prix that comprises 128 fighters who will be in action in what is called the Riyadh Season.
Durandt requested that Nkosi, otherwise known as “Baby G”, be exempted from facing Mboyiya in a tournament that will be staged in East London by promoter Mzi Booi of Kay B Promotion.
Durandt wrote: “This tournament [WBC Grand Prix] is designed to discover and highlight the next generation of boxing superstars, and it is a privilege for our national champion to be among the selected 128 boxers across four divisions.
“This is a monumental opportunity for Nkosi not only to further his career but also to proudly represent SA on an international stage, showcasing the level of excellence within our national champions.
“Nkosi remains committed to his national title and has no intentions of relinquishing it. At the same time, we recognise the importance of Mboyiya's career progression.
“In line with the sanctioning and championship policy, I respectfully request that the committee approve an interim SA junior-welterweight championship bout for Mboyia against the first available contender, as determined by the committee.
“Upon Nkosi's return, he will then face the interim champion in a unification bout to determine the undisputed SA champion at junior-welterweights.”
A response attributed to sanctioning committee chairperson, Irvin Buhlalu, reads: “We, as the sanctioning committee deliberated about the interim champion as you have referred and with 12.1 is when a champion is ruled out by a doctor and for continuity in a weight division the highest qualifying boxers meet to get the an interim champion.
“Championship defence obligation, a rule 11.3, state champion who, at the of challenge are contracted to fight for a fully fledged world title of a sanctioning body recognised by BSA and furnish BSA with such a contract, will be allowed to go through the world title challenge before fulfilling the SA title obligation, but will be required to honour the SA title defence as their next fight.
“Mr Ntethelelo Nkosi is not fighting for a world title in this instance but taking part in a WBC series as stated; he then has to choose between defending his SA title as an obligation or vacating the title to take part in the WBC series. SA title defence takes preference on the above.”
Booi, who promotes Mboyiya, said: “It is to up to them, defend or take that series. But if they take the WBC series then they will have to vacate the title, and if they vacate we will go down the ratings and take the next available opponent.”
An attempt to get a comment from both Durandt and Nkosi was unsuccessful.
The Grand Prix tournament comprises 128 fighters competing across four weight divisions – featherweight, junior-welterweight, middleweight and heavyweight.
Each weight class will have its own tournament consisting of 32 fighters each. Age restriction is below 26 and must not have more than five professional bouts.
The competition will start with quarterfinals featuring eight-round fights. The finals will be scheduled to 10 rounds and the winner of each weight will be presented with the Jose Sulaimán Trophy, named after the late WBC president.
SowetanLIVE
Vabaza-Booi feels honoured to supervise women's tourney
Fight to prove why Kuse joined Mitchell's gym
Hlatshwayo brings action home for Limpopo boxers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos