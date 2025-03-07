Cape flyweight title between champion Owethu “Sledgehammer” Rula and Philippi-based, Cape Town, Zizo Skoti.
Vabaza-Booi feels honoured to supervise women's tourney
Boxing luminary holds reins in world women's day event
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Siya Vabaza-Booi, Boxing SA's first female provincial manager, says she feels honored to supervise the women-only tournament which will coincide with the annual celebrations of International Women's Day tomorrow.
The eight-bout boxing tournament will take place at Nangoza Jebe Hall, formerly Centenary Hall, in New Brighton. The event will be organised by veteran promoter David Faas's Universal Boxing Promotion in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
International Women's Day's theme this year is “Accelerate Action”, which emphasises the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality.
“Boxing SA has been striving to address the systemic barriers I faced three decades ago and I can safely say they are accelerating activity that positively impact women's advancement,” Vabaza-Booi said.
“It is such an honour for me that I will be in charge of this big women boxing extravaganza.”
The highly decorated ring official with a string of boxing awards, is Boxing SA's provincial manager in the Eastern Cape after her appointment in June last year. She is the first woman to occupy the provincial manager position since the new SA Boxing Act and Boxing SA came into being in 2001.
The position prevents her from refereeing and judging, activities she started in 1994.
“Significant barriers to gender equality remain, yet with the right action and support, positive progress can be made for women,” said Vabaza-Booi.
Topping the tournament will be an eight-rounder for the Eastern
Cape flyweight title between champion Owethu “Sledgehammer” Rula and Philippi-based, Cape Town, Zizo Skoti.
Rula is trained by Caiphus Ntate in Gqeberha. The main supporting features three-times national lightweight titlist Nozipho “Nsimbi” Bell against Abongile Lubambo in a non-title eight-rounder.
Bell from Walmer in Gqeberha has not seen action since October 2022. Her notable fight was in 2019 when she ended Unathi Myekeni’s two years of fame as the WBF featherweight titleholder.
Lubambo is a newcomer from Cape Town who has had six fights.
There will be two six rounders and four four-round fights.
Faas, who has been around as a boxing promoter since 2000, said: “This is just the beginning, more big and better things are still coming.”
He said action will begin at 2pm.
