There's no need for the boxing fraternity in East London to worry about WBC mini flyweight champion Siyakholwa Kuse as he is in safe hands, according to new trainer Vusi Mtolo.
A month ago there was an outcry when 21-year-old Kuse from Mdantsane bolted the All Winners Boxing Club of successful manager Mlandeli Tengimfene to join the Brian Mitchell boxing academy in Johannesburg.
Not much information was shared about what led to his departure except that he was alleged to have mentioned jealousy from his gym mates as the reason he left.
Kuse left Tengimfene when he had just pushed for him to be at the doorstep of fighting for the WBC belt held by Melvin Jerusalem of the Philippines.
Mtolo says the fight fraternity in East London will marvel at Kuse's outlook when he defends his WBC silver mini-flyweight belt against Samuel Salva of the Philippines on May 31 at Emperors Palace where Bryan Thysse and Michael Head will meet for the vacant SA light heavyweight vacant belt.
The winner between Thysse and Head will take 60% of the R250 000 prize money.
“Fans will see a big change from what they saw when he fought against Beavan,” said Mtolo. “Even East London fans won't feel bad about the decision he made to join me. He still remains an East London boxer.”
Fight to prove why Kuse joined Mitchell's gym
East London fight fraternity will marvel at Kuse's outlook when he defends his WBC belt in May, says trainer Mtolo
Image: SUPPLIED
Kuse who is now managed by Mitchell, returns to the casino where he defeated Mtolo's charge, SA-based Zimbabwean Beavan Sibanda, on points after 12 hard-fought rounds for the WBC silver title in December.
Mtolo's assessment of Kuse is that he has the tendency to throw a single right hand and he becomes wild when throwing it. “Kuse has a big heart and power; I want him to work harder and improve on his conditioning so that he can throw many punches,” he said.
“He's teaching my other boxers mobility, which allows you to move your body freely. “Kuse danced himself out of danger when Sibanda was on the offensive. Kuse is a good listener and he is what I wish for in a fighter.''
Kuse has eight wins, two losses and a draw. When he signed with Mitchell, the expectation was that he would be trained by Manny Fernandes who honed the skills of fighters that are managed by Mitchell.
Mtolo also trains fighters at Mitchell's establishment.
