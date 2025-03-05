For 13 years Isaac “Angel” Hlatshwayo was paid to box, but the tables have turned, and he will be the pay master to boxers that will participate in his maiden development tournament as a promoter at Malamulele Boxing Hall in Limpopo on March 22.
Of the 14 fighters in his “Rising Stars” card, 10 are his Limpopo homeboys from different gyms.
Hlatshwayo trades under the banner of Angel Promotions. His “Rising of Stars” tourney will be headlined by an eight-rounder between Trevor Nghonyama from Malamulele and Njabulo Buthelezi from KwaZulu-Natal.
Nghonyama's No 3 rating in the flyweight division will be on the line against sixth-rated Buthelezi.
Hlatshwayo, a former SA and IBO lightweight, IBO and IBF welterweight champion, says staging his tournament at home was an attempt to reduce the number of fighters relocating to Johannesburg where the grass is not as green as it appears at a distance. “The only way to keep them at home is to give them action,” said Hlatshwayo, whose illustrious career began in Johannesburg in 2000 and ended there in 2023.
Hlatshwayo brings action home for Limpopo boxers
Ex-champ will host maiden tournament dubbed 'Rising Stars'
Image: SUPPLIED
For 13 years Isaac “Angel” Hlatshwayo was paid to box, but the tables have turned, and he will be the pay master to boxers that will participate in his maiden development tournament as a promoter at Malamulele Boxing Hall in Limpopo on March 22.
Of the 14 fighters in his “Rising Stars” card, 10 are his Limpopo homeboys from different gyms.
Hlatshwayo trades under the banner of Angel Promotions. His “Rising of Stars” tourney will be headlined by an eight-rounder between Trevor Nghonyama from Malamulele and Njabulo Buthelezi from KwaZulu-Natal.
Nghonyama's No 3 rating in the flyweight division will be on the line against sixth-rated Buthelezi.
Hlatshwayo, a former SA and IBO lightweight, IBO and IBF welterweight champion, says staging his tournament at home was an attempt to reduce the number of fighters relocating to Johannesburg where the grass is not as green as it appears at a distance. “The only way to keep them at home is to give them action,” said Hlatshwayo, whose illustrious career began in Johannesburg in 2000 and ended there in 2023.
Cafu throws the gauntlet at two-weight IBO world titlist Malajika
“It is cheaper for them to be at home, unlike being in big cities where you must dig deeper into your pockets just to live. You must also have a stable place to stay and that alone needs money. On the other hand, tournaments nowadays are scarce. If you get a fight, it's a four or six-rounder and are taken as an opponent because you are not known and you have no belt to make demands in terms of how much you must be paid.”
Promoters Modipadi Kgasago and Phathutshedzo Dongola are doing their best to keep fires burning at home though their tournaments take pace in Polokwane.
Limpopo's past old-time greats like Hlatshwayo, Cassius “Shy Guy” Baloyi, Phillip “Time Bomb” Ndou and Jeffrey “The Mongoose” Mathebula had to relocate to Gauteng to fulfil their ambitions.
Ndou was in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. His most notable fight was an entertaining seven-round loss to WBC lightweight Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2003. Mathebula represented SA at the Sydney 2000 and won the IBF junior-featherweight belt in 2012. Baloyi achieved the feat of being the only fighter in SA to win six world titles in three weight divisions.
Hlatshwayo said fans would pay R100 at the door, and action would begin at 2pm.
SowetanLIVE
Adesodun faces Ncube in junior-lightweight rematch
WATCH | Malajika makes history by holding two IBO belts simultaneously
Fernandes heaps praises on two-time IBO champ Malajika
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos