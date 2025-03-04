Boxing

Cafu throws the gauntlet at two-weight IBO world titlist Malajika

04 March 2025 - 11:00
Phumelela Cafu lands a right on Kosei Tanaka during their WBO title fight in Japan
Phumelela Cafu lands a right on Kosei Tanaka during their WBO title fight in Japan
Image: SUPPLIED

Phumelela Cafu says he knew that once International Boxing Organisation (IBO) junior-bantamweight world champion Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika defeated Jackson “M3" Chauke on Saturday evening, they (Malajika's team) would throw a gauntlet at him.

Malajika ended Chauke's reign as the IBO flyweight holder by a second-round knockout at Emperors Palace.

Malajika is now the two-weight IBO world titlist. His trainer Manny Fernandes said: “In his [Malajika] fight [in August], he stopped previously unstopped Yanga Siqgibo [Malajika's second successful defence of the IBO junior-bantamweight belt in August] in round 11. Cafu has never been stopped before, but he will also be stopped.”

When informed by Sowetan about Fernandes' bold statement, Cafu said: “I never lost a fight, let alone being stopped. Malajika is a good boxer and I am not taking anything away from him, but he won't beat me. The last two boxers he stopped recently [Yanga Siqgibo and Chauke], are past their prime.”

WATCH | Malajika makes history by holding two IBO belts simultaneously

International Boxing Organisation junior bantamweight world boxing champion Ricardo "Magic Man" Malajika made history on Saturday evening after ...
Sport
1 day ago

The Johannesburg-based World Boxing Organisation champ added: “They are making noise now just because they stopped Jackson, who is 39 years old, but I knew this would be the case.

“I will beat Malajika and show them that I am the king of the division.” Cafu said.

His trainer and manager Colin Nathan said: “If they want a title shot, they must tell their promoter [Rodney Berman] to first get him rated in the WBO and then call me; they have my mobile number.

“Believing that he can beat my world champion is like believing in the tooth fairy; furthermore, we are not a local world champion; we won our title the hard way. Boxing 5 has a date coming up.

“Cafu fought Jackson in 2022, and unfortunately, Jackson grew older that night. Here is a guy who has lost to Sabelo Ngebinyane and Sikho Nqothole calling out a world champ who has beaten a credible former four-weight world champ. Maybe Malajika must first beat Nqothole, whom he lost to on points in 2022.”

SowetanLIVE

Fernandes heaps praises on two-time IBO champ Malajika

Trainer Manny Fernandes has boldly predicted a stoppage win for his charge, reigning IBO junior-bantamweight world champ Ricardo Malajika, over WBO ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boxers starved for a tourney that never was

Barely a week since the boxing fraternity came under one roof at a boxing convention to map a brighter tomorrow for the fistic sport, a sad scene on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Adesodun faces Ncube in junior-lightweight rematch

Warrior Ascent's international boxing tournament at Huddle Park Golf Course in Linksfield, northeast of Joburg, tomorrow will be headlined by a ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is