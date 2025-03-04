The Johannesburg-based World Boxing Organisation champ added: “They are making noise now just because they stopped Jackson, who is 39 years old, but I knew this would be the case.
“I will beat Malajika and show them that I am the king of the division.” Cafu said.
His trainer and manager Colin Nathan said: “If they want a title shot, they must tell their promoter [Rodney Berman] to first get him rated in the WBO and then call me; they have my mobile number.
“Believing that he can beat my world champion is like believing in the tooth fairy; furthermore, we are not a local world champion; we won our title the hard way. Boxing 5 has a date coming up.
“Cafu fought Jackson in 2022, and unfortunately, Jackson grew older that night. Here is a guy who has lost to Sabelo Ngebinyane and Sikho Nqothole calling out a world champ who has beaten a credible former four-weight world champ. Maybe Malajika must first beat Nqothole, whom he lost to on points in 2022.”
SowetanLIVE
Cafu throws the gauntlet at two-weight IBO world titlist Malajika
Image: SUPPLIED
Phumelela Cafu says he knew that once International Boxing Organisation (IBO) junior-bantamweight world champion Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika defeated Jackson “M3" Chauke on Saturday evening, they (Malajika's team) would throw a gauntlet at him.
Malajika ended Chauke's reign as the IBO flyweight holder by a second-round knockout at Emperors Palace.
Malajika is now the two-weight IBO world titlist. His trainer Manny Fernandes said: “In his [Malajika] fight [in August], he stopped previously unstopped Yanga Siqgibo [Malajika's second successful defence of the IBO junior-bantamweight belt in August] in round 11. Cafu has never been stopped before, but he will also be stopped.”
When informed by Sowetan about Fernandes' bold statement, Cafu said: “I never lost a fight, let alone being stopped. Malajika is a good boxer and I am not taking anything away from him, but he won't beat me. The last two boxers he stopped recently [Yanga Siqgibo and Chauke], are past their prime.”
WATCH | Malajika makes history by holding two IBO belts simultaneously
The Johannesburg-based World Boxing Organisation champ added: “They are making noise now just because they stopped Jackson, who is 39 years old, but I knew this would be the case.
“I will beat Malajika and show them that I am the king of the division.” Cafu said.
His trainer and manager Colin Nathan said: “If they want a title shot, they must tell their promoter [Rodney Berman] to first get him rated in the WBO and then call me; they have my mobile number.
“Believing that he can beat my world champion is like believing in the tooth fairy; furthermore, we are not a local world champion; we won our title the hard way. Boxing 5 has a date coming up.
“Cafu fought Jackson in 2022, and unfortunately, Jackson grew older that night. Here is a guy who has lost to Sabelo Ngebinyane and Sikho Nqothole calling out a world champ who has beaten a credible former four-weight world champ. Maybe Malajika must first beat Nqothole, whom he lost to on points in 2022.”
SowetanLIVE
Fernandes heaps praises on two-time IBO champ Malajika
Boxers starved for a tourney that never was
Adesodun faces Ncube in junior-lightweight rematch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos