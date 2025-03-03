Fernandes heaps praises on two-time IBO champ Malajika

Arguably the best boxing tutor here, Fernandes began training Malajika early last year. Together, they have chalked up straight wins, including the boxer becoming SA's first two-weight IBO champion.
“Everybody doubted that he [Malajika, who went down a weight division to face Chauke] would have power at flyweights, but we stopped Jackson in two rounds,” he said yesterday.
“In his fight [in August], he stopped previously unstopped Yanga Siqgibo [Malajika's second successful defence of the junior-bantamweight belt in August] in round 11. Cafu has never been stopped before, but he will also be stopped.”
Cafu is undefeated after 14 fights. He won the WBO belt on October 14 in Japan, defeating Kosei Tanaka on points to end the reign of the Japanese's former WBO mini-flyweight, junior-flyweight, flyweight and flyweights belt.
That was Cafu's first fight under trainer/manager Colin Nathan, whom he joined in June.
Added Fernandes: “Malajika is the No 1 boxer I made a world champ – better Isaac Hlatshwayo, who won the IBO lightweight and welterweight titles and Malcolm Klassen, who won the IBF junior-lightweight belts.
“Nobody has the mindset of Malajika; can you imagine being a world champ at junior-bantamweight and go down a weight division and stop a champ in that division?”
When contacted for his comment after Fernandes' bold prediction, Nathan said: “If they want a title shot, they must tell their promoter [Rodney Berman] to get him rated in the WBO and then call me; they have my mobile number.
“Believing that he can beat my world champion is like believing in the tooth fairy; furthermore, we are not a local world champion; we won our title the hard way. Boxing 5 has a date coming up.”
Nathan said they are working on Cafu defending against Australian Andrew Maloney, a former WB regular champion, here in SA.
He added: “Cafu fought Jackson in 2022, and unfortunately, Jackson grew older the night. Here is a guy who has lost to Sabelo Ngebinyane and Sikho Nqothole calling out a world champ who has beaten a credible former four-weight world champ.
“Maybe Malajika must first beat Nqothole, whom he lost to on points in 2022.”
Regarding victory against Chauke, Fernandes said: “We were looking for the KO in round 8, 9 or 10 but with the power he's generating; there cross training I have been giving him; with all experience I have training 10 world champions surely I should know what I am doing; I don't let people other people do cross training, I do with it myself; you can see with the conditioning. I am on hands-on with all my fighters.”
