Barely a week since the boxing fraternity came under one roof at a boxing convention to map a brighter tomorrow for the fistic sport, a sad scene on Thursday, where hungry and visibly exhausted fighters sprawled all over the gym waiting patiently for the weigh-in which did not to take place on Friday, negated all the promises made at the national convention in East London.
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie said boxers must be given preferential treatment and that their welfare should be a priority because there will be no boxing as fans come to tournaments to watch fighters and not promoters.
But what emerged in Durban last week gave an impression that the boxers' health is secondary. They had been there from 12pm until 6pm on empty stomachs because of the fear they may put on extra kilograms if they either have a sip to drink or a bite to eat.
They starved themselves to be within limits of the weight divisions they signed contracts with promoter Zandile Malinga to fulfil. Her three-title tournament was to take place on Friday evening.
Little did they know that the tournament was cancelled on Tuesday by Boxing SA because she failed to deposit purse monies within the specified time.
Boxers starved for a tourney that never was
Boxing SA takes firm stand on promoters' compliance
A letter attributed to board chairperson Ayanda Khumalo said Malinga ignored the notice and proceeded in a manner that misled the public and participants about the true status of the tournament.
Boxers were made aware of the cancellation after 6pm. BSA's letter said: “This was clearly a calculated act to undermine an official directive of BSA and weaponise the welfare of the boxers against enforcement of the regulation of Boxing SA. This conduct shall be dealt with.”
Regarding BSA's cancellation notice not being issued and publicised timeously, BSA said action will be taken against the responsible officials who failed to follow the applicable operating procedure in this case.
“This incident needs to be a lesson to all promoters that a new culture of compliance is now in place at BSA. No rules are going to be bent to accommodate any promoter who fails to comply and comply in time.”
John Bopape was to defend his SA middleweight belt against Phikelelani Khumalo while Nkosingiphile Sibisi was to put his national flyweight belt on the line against Zolile Miya. Asanda Mkhwanazi was to oppose Nonkululeko Mncube for the vacant KwaZulu-Natal junior-bantamweight female belt.
