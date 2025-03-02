WATCH | Malajika makes history by holding two IBO belts simultaneously

Malajika warned last month during the announcement of their fight that he would be the first boxer to stop Chauke within the scheduled distance, but no one believed him.
To try and convince the boxing fraternity, promoter Rodney Berman and manager Brian Mitchell, Malajika presented Chauke with a blanket to cover himself up before sleeping. Indeed, the ring veteran who did not even lay his hands on his challenger, went to sleep on Saturday night at Emperors Palace where a huge crowd gathered to get answers for the big question: will “M3" show the real capacity and power of the German racing car he's nicknamed after?
But Malajika did not give him time and space to set off. “I give respect to Ricardo,” said Chauke after the fight. “No excuses, I was given enough time to prepare and I was ready to fight but Ricardo surprised me. I did not see the punches that dropped me.”
Asked if what the future holds, he said: ' “Damien [Durandt, who is his trainer and manager] said we are not done as yet, so what I can tell you is that I may move a division up because I have been struggling to make the weight limit.
“Remember, the last time I made the weight was in January 2022 when I won the title, and I spent over a year without a fight.”
Boxer's magic sends Chauke to la-la land in two minutes
International Boxing Organisation (IBO) junior bantamweight world boxing champion Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika made history on Saturday evening after ending the reign of Jackson Chauke as the IBO flyweight champion.
Malajika became the first SA boxer since the sanctioning boxing body based in Florida, US, began working with this country's fighters in1998, 10 years after it was established, to hold two of its belts simultaneously.
South Africans have won IBO belts in 15 of the 17 weight divisions of boxing. But not one of them even attempted to do what 28-year-old Maljika did – come down a weight division – while still holding his belt.
He successfully dethroned the reigning champion in the weight class which is 2kg lighter thatn the junior bantamweight limit. Maljika had four weeks to shed 2kg to be eligible to challenge the flyweight holder at Emperors Palace.
Malajika needed five minutes to achieve that feat in front of a huge crowd which had been treated to a non-stop night of action.
Living up to his nickname, Malajika showed his magical power and sleight of hands to confound Chauke – a ring veteran – in two minutes and one second in the second round.
That is how the fame for the 39 year-old Chauke ended. The former Olympian, who began fighting as a professional boxer on his return from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had never been stopped before.
Chauke had also not lost a boxing match in the flyweight division in 13 years. When Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu defeated him in 2022, their 10-rounder was fought at junior bantamweight division.
On the other hand, Malajika did not say much. “I thank God and promoter Rodney Berman for this opportunity for me to win two titles in two divisions, [I also thank] trainer Manny (Fernandes) and my manager Brian Mitchell. I warned you (this writer) last week that I will break him down with my jab; Did I not do that?”
Mitchell is not sure of what step they are going to take going forward now that his charge holds two belts in two weight divisions.
“I will sit down with Rodney and hear what his plans are, and we will take it from there. But the truth is that Maljika could have defended his belt on Saturday but he told me that he wanted to move down to flyweight and challenge Chauke instead of Chauke coming up, so he's made history and I honestly think we will focus in the junior bantamweight division.”
Earlier on, Bryan Thysse and Michael Head successfully eliminated Tuvia Wewege and Bonginkosi Nhlapho in the race to fight for the vacant South African light heavyweight title.
Thysse defeated Wewege while Head did the same to Nhlapho. Both eight-round bouts went full distances and there were no knockdowns.
Head, trained by Vusi Mtolo, and the Durandt-trained Thysse will now meet on May 31 for the vacant national title, and that bout will also be staged by Berman's Golden Gloves which organised the “Palace Pandemonium” event on Saturday evening.
Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse won the WBC Africa junior-middleweight championship after defeating Namibian Charles Shinima on points over 10 rounds. It was a scrappy fight where referee Eric Khoza worked overtime trying to separate the two gladiators who spent quality time holding and hugging each other.
