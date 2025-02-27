Warrior Ascent's international boxing tournament at Huddle Park Golf Course in Linksfield, northeast of Joburg, tomorrow will be headlined by a rematch between Michael Adesodun and Ndodana Ncube over eight rounds in the junior-lightweight division.
Adesodun is an SA-based Nigerian whose career is managed here by Brad Norman.
The 21-year-old prospect has been allowed not only to avenge his loss to Ncube in August but also to prepare himself for participation in the Riyadh WBC Season Grand Prix tournament in Saudi Arabia in April.
Adesodun, Bheki Maitse and SA-based Argentinian, Juan Manuel Albornoz, will participate in that event that will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Both Maitse and Albornoz are also under the management of Norman, who is in charge of the WBC gym in Carlton Centre where Boetie Lourens is the head trainer.
The Grand Prix tournament comprises 128 fighters competing across four weight divisions – featherweight, junior-welterweight, middleweight and heavyweight.
Each weight class will have its own tournament consisting of 32 fighters each. Age restriction is below 26 and must not have more than five professional bouts. Fighters will be subjected to random drug testing, in compliance with the WBC’s Clean Boxing Programme and Riyadh Season’s commitment to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association's testing.
Adesodun faces Ncube in junior-lightweight rematch
Another must-watch bout features Ntshili vs Hlongwane
Image: Brad Norman
Matika to supervise Chauke-Ricardo bout
The competition will start with quarterfinals featuring eight-round fights. The finals will be scheduled to 10 rounds and the winner of each weight will be presented with the Jose Sulaimán Trophy, named after the late WBC president.
Adesudun has a single loss against nine wins. At 21, he has seven stoppage wins while 27-year-old Ncube has won 10 of his 18 fights, six by knockouts.
Norman said Albornoz will take on undefeated Skhumbuzo Phetela in the lightweight over four rounds. The Argentinian will be making his debut here since he teamed up with Norman last year.
Carl van Blerk and Cape Town-based Zimbabwean Owen Vengenayi will meet in another undercard bout over six rounds.
Van Blerk, from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, is trained by Manny Fernandes at the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg, while Vengenayi's skills are honed by his father, former pro boxer Felix Vengenayi.
Another must-watch bout features Asiphe Ntshili against Saul Hlongwane over six rounds. Ntshili is from Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape, the home to WBO junior-bantamweight champion Phumelela Cafu.
Action will begin at 6pm.
