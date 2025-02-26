Matika announced on Tuesday that former colleague and homeboy, Allen Matakane, will be the referee for this much-talked-about shoot-out. Tony Nyangiwe, Simon Mokadi and Pumeza Zinakile will be ringside judges.
“I am happy with the choice of officials,” said Matika.
Meanwhile, Chauke, Malajika, Bryan Thysse, Bonginkosi Nhlapho, Michael Head and Tuvia Wewege were given a clean bill of health by Dr Robert Selepe who examined the fighters during the pre-fight medical testing yesterday.
Thysse, Nhlapho, Head and Wewege will eliminate each other in the battle for the opportunity to fight for the SA light-heavyweight vacant title in May. Thysse will face Wewege with Nhlapho and Head facing each other in the second semifinal.
Brandon Thysse and Charles Shinima will battle it out for the WBC Africa junior-middleweight vacant title.
Action from the Golden Gloves tournament will begin at 7pm and all fights on the night will be televised live by SuperSport from 6.30pm.
Matika to supervise Chauke-Ricardo bout
SA adversaries cross swords for IBO title
Image: Supplied
Andile Matika will be involved in his 48th match as a supervisor for an International Boxing Organisation (IBO) sanctioned fight on Saturday when flyweight champ Jackson “M3" Chauke defends against Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika at Emperors Palace
The eagerly awaited local shootout, which can best be described as a David vs Goliath battle, will headline the Golden Gloves event dubbed the “Palace Pandemonium” by promoter Rodney Berman.
Chauke, 39, who has been a professional since 2008, won the title on January 27.
On the other hand, 26-year-old Malajika, who began fighting as a paid boxer in 2018, wants to win his second IBO belt in two weight divisions. He holds the IBO junior-bantamweight crown.
The IBO, based in Florida, appointed Matika to be in charge of the fight. The former ring official has been the IBO's fight supervisor in Africa since 2017, taking over the role following the death of Len Hunt the same year.
Matika hopeful SA boxers will win more international titles
