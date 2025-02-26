Chauke gladly accepted his gift. That standoff was all over social media platforms, and even ordinary people who don't follow boxing religiously were talking about it.
Fireworks expected as the day of reckoning dawns on Chauke, Malajika
Jackson Chauke and Ricardo Malajika deserves the highest accolades for promoting their fight so wonderful that their verbal barbs generated so much interest that the Golden Gloves international tournament – dubbed Palace Pandemonium – could be a sold-out affair.
Chauke, 39, is putting his IBO flyweight belt on the line against his 28-year-old challenger. They exchanged heated verbal barbs last month during a press conference in Sandton, northern Johannesburg, where accomplished veteran promoter Rodney Berman announced their fight.
The two well-spoken gladiators – trained by Damien Durandt and Manny Fernandes respectively – tore into each other in such a way that there was fear they may exchange blows. But no insults were traded. The exciting moment came when Malajika presented Chauke with a blanket “to sleep” and a dummy “to suck on and keep him quiet because he's been talking too much”.
Malajika, the current IBO junior bantamweight holder, boldly predicted an eighth-round stoppage to send the tough Chauke to retirement. “I will be the first one to stop him,” he said.
Chauke gladly accepted his gift. That standoff was all over social media platforms, and even ordinary people who don't follow boxing religiously were talking about it.
Chauke returned the favour during the official pre-fight medical at Emperors Palace on Tuesday. “Since you've made a tradition to give out presents during press conferences, I have something for you,” he said, giving him a pink shirt written “Spoiled One – Silver Spoon”, in bold letter.
Malajika accepted his gift. That was awesome, and surely fans who witnessed the proceedings on social media platforms can't wait for Saturday because beat down is certainty.
Now the big question is: will “M3" Chauke from Tembisa show the real capacity and power of the M3 German racing car he's named after? Or will “Magic Man” from the south of Johannesburg show magical power and demonstrate the ability to teleport and transform objects and creatures with ease?
Chauke knows that defeat could signal the end of of his illustrious career, and that alone is enough to motivate him to outperform himself.
On the other hand, Malajika wants to be the first to hold two IBO belts in two-weight divisions simultaneously. He can also afford defeat – he is still young, and his belt will not be affected because he would have lost in a division out of his.
Matika to supervise Chauke-Ricardo bout
He will come down to Chauke's weight division. The weight limit in the junior bantamweight is from 50,8kg to 52,16kg while the flyweight is from 48,99kg to 50,8kg.
Malajika has four weeks to work towards the limit of the flyweights. Chauke has campaigned in that weight division his whole career.
Chauke has not lost a fight at flyweights for 13 years. His defeat by Phumelela Cafu on December 23 2022 was at junior bantamweight.
Meanwhile, fans must expect combustible competition between four contenders for the vacant SA light heavyweight belt. Tuvia Wewege, Michael Head, Bonginkosi Nhlapho and Bryan Thysse will be involved in two elimination fights on the night.
Thysse will take on Wewege in the first one, with Nhlapho and Head meeting in the second match. These bouts are scheduled for eight rounds, and the winners will face off on May 31 for the national title.
Brandon Thysse and Namibian Charles Shinima will exchange leather over 12 rounds for the vacant WBC Africa junior middleweight belt in another bout which promises fireworks.
Action will begin at 7pm.
