A lot can be said, and promises made, about how best to revive boxing in townships, but the sad truth is that the noble idea will remain a pie in the sky for as long there are no facilities.
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie concurs that the issue of facilities must be given priority.
Boxers in townships were produced from makeshift gyms such as halls and classrooms. Olympians like Phillip Ndou, Hawk Makepula and Jackson Chauke were uncovered in such places, and became household names in the professional ranks.
In Soweto, the only visible boxing gym is that of Lucky Ramagole in Orlando East. The famous Dube Boyz Club – the home for many old-time greats including Anthony Morodi, Alfred Buqwana and Jacob Matlala – is now a fitness institution.
Eldorado Park and Toekomsrus have no visible boxing gyms. Eldorado Park was home to the likes of Kirk Morris, Gerald Isaacs and Paul Oulden while Toekomsrus produced the likes of Aladin Stevens, Jan Bergman and Malcolm Klassen.
Mohlakeng in Randfontein, which produced SA's first black world champ Peter “Terror” Mathebula, also has no boxing gym.
McKenzie promises to uplift kasi boxing gyms
Talent without opportunity means nothing, says minister
Image: Supplied
A lot can be said, and promises made, about how best to revive boxing in townships, but the sad truth is that the noble idea will remain a pie in the sky for as long there are no facilities.
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie concurs that the issue of facilities must be given priority.
Boxers in townships were produced from makeshift gyms such as halls and classrooms. Olympians like Phillip Ndou, Hawk Makepula and Jackson Chauke were uncovered in such places, and became household names in the professional ranks.
In Soweto, the only visible boxing gym is that of Lucky Ramagole in Orlando East. The famous Dube Boyz Club – the home for many old-time greats including Anthony Morodi, Alfred Buqwana and Jacob Matlala – is now a fitness institution.
Eldorado Park and Toekomsrus have no visible boxing gyms. Eldorado Park was home to the likes of Kirk Morris, Gerald Isaacs and Paul Oulden while Toekomsrus produced the likes of Aladin Stevens, Jan Bergman and Malcolm Klassen.
Mohlakeng in Randfontein, which produced SA's first black world champ Peter “Terror” Mathebula, also has no boxing gym.
McKenzie tells Boxing SA to come up with action plan
Former pro boxer Michael Sediane is keeping the fires burning as both a trainer and manager at Ramosa Hall in Mohlakeng. Westbury, which is known for the likes of Cameron Adams, Desmond Stuurman and Earl Morais, has one gym.
Speaking to Sowetan at the boxing convention in East London at the weekend, McKenzie said: “You know, Westbury was the boxing mecca. Toekomsrus delivered champs; Soweto and Eldorado Park were factories that produced champions ... but look at them today. The problem is there are no facilities.
“Talent without opportunity means nothing. In my budget speech I will be speaking specifically about facilities; without facilities there is no back to glory days in boxing. I know the value of boxing gyms in the area; some people say it changes lives, I say it changes generations.
“There is no boxing without boxers. The most important cog in this whole machine is the boxer. Once the boxer is not being looked after, the whole value chain is not working.”
SowetanLIVE
McKenzie promises tourney to honour Steve Tshwete
BSA yet to review subcommittees
The Quick Interview | No gender equality in boxing – Magcaba-Shezi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos