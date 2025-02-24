The Quick Interview | No gender equality in boxing – Magcaba-Shezi

Boxing SA (BSA) held a successful convention in East London, Eastern Cape, at the weekend where a variety of issues affecting the sport were discussed. Among them was the participation of women in the game – either as boxers or promoters.
In 2023, BSA honoured Nomvelo Magcaba-Shezi with the Most Promising Promoter of the Year award, a huge feat for a sport that is still dominated by men. Sowetan caught up with the businesswoman, promoter and former boxer during the convention to discuss her journey in the game.
Sowetan: What are some of the challenges facing boxing in SA?
Magcaba-Shezi: There is no equality in terms of gender. Female promoters feel left out and feel not taken seriously and appreciated for making things happen just like their male counterparts.
Sowetan: What are you hoping for?
Magcaba-Shezi: We hope that there is delivery to the promise sports minister Gayton McKenzie made, like getting us sponsors. We also hope the issue of paying BSA 5% of what we get from sponsors will be addressed because we don't know what that money is for because Sars also does not joke when it comes to tax.”
Sowetan: How does paying BSA 5% affect you guys?
Magcaba-Shezi: We feel deeply hurt in the pocket by the 5% fee. Nobody helps us to get sponsors but we must pay BSA 5% and we don't know what it is for. Staging tournaments sometimes becomes a burden. It will be best if we pay for the sanctioning of tournaments.
Sowetan: How can boxers and promoters be better supported?
Magcaba-Shezi: We need training and workshops to be taught exactly how to write proposals that will entice sponsors. Boxers are not doing us any favour. They can't sell themselves. Overseas boxers know their tasks in terms of marketing themselves. Boxers here care for their purses. We sometimes use family money and you don't get any support from boxers in terms of helping market their fights before and after fighting.
