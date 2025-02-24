McKenzie tells Boxing SA to come up with action plan

But that does not happen. Instead, boxers are taken from pillar to post when they enquire about it.
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie's honesty earned him respect from the boxing fraternity he brought together under one roof at East London's International Convention Centre last weekend.
He openly told them he knew nothing about some of the issues that affect the sport.
BSA licensees including old time great fighters were flown in from all the provinces and accommodated by the national department led by McKenzie.
"I came to listen, learn and to be educated," he said. "We've heard you and I appreciate your passion, inputs and suggestions."
McKenzie gave BSA two weeks to come up with an action plan. If they don't, they are gone, he said before talking about the burning issue of the benevolent fund.
Boxing SA deducts 1.5% from boxers' purse monies towards the fund with the understanding that it would be used towards rehabilitation if a boxer sustains injuries during an official match. The money would also be used towards burial costs, should a boxer die after a match.
