McKenzie promises tourney to honour Steve Tshwete

24 February 2025 - 14:15
Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has announced a new tournament that will recognise the contribution of late sports minister Steve Tshwete, which will take place in April.

Tshwete, an ANC Robben Islander, was the first sports minister appointed by Nelson Mandela in 1994.

“We are going to launch the Steve Tshwete Fighting Tournament soon and it will take place in April,” McKenzie said in East London on Friday.

Tshwete passed away in April 2002.

McKenzie – president of the Patriotic Alliance – said: “He was such a great minister. Whenever I go people tell me stories about him. He’s from another party, we don’t have jealousy. We are honouring greatness. The tournament will be in all provinces and there will be the main one at Orient. It will be on TV.” 

A source said the department could inject about R200m into the tournament, and Boxing SA will design criteria to select promoters to stage tournaments.

McKenzie also announced he's writing off the R2,5m BSA owed his department.

“Boxing South Africa could not even pay salaries while my department alone gave them R18m; they borrowed money from us and we had to lend them R2,5m, that’s how big the rot is. I am writing it off today,” he said.

He explained the failure to fulfil his promise of taking legal action against the previous Boxing SA board whose term expired on December 12 2023.

“We made the promise of laying criminal charges against that board last year; we were then subsequently told investigations should happen through the board and should not happen through my department. 

“Then we set up the board, the board was given money. Now they are going to go after those people. The portfolio committee has been made aware of that.”

