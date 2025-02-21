Credit should go to Johannesburg-based promoter Branco Milenkovic who looked after boxers who were trained by Paul Tshehla of the ABC Boxing Camp in Witbank due to their cordial relationship.
“Ngobeni, Anthony and Mashego were trained by Tshehla. I was trained by Willson 'Spinks' Masango who had a good working relationship with Bra Paul. Most of the local promoters focused on the development side of boxing, grooming young talent, which was then taken to a bigger platform by Branco,” he said.
The list of boxers who won world titles under Milenkovic includes Peter Malinga (WBU welterweight), Takalani Ndlovu (IBF junior-featherweight), Mzonke Fana (two times IBF junior-lightweight), Nkosinathi Joyi (IBO and IBF mini-flyweight) and Isaac Hlatshwayo and Jeffrey Mathebula who both won IBF junior-lightweight and junior-featherweight champions, respectively.
“Branco went back home [to Slovakia] and Mpumalanga suffered a big blow,” said Lubisi.
Lubisi is hopeful that the sparring session tomorrow will give direction regarding the future of boxing in his province.
“I urge boxers to bring their record books, ID documents, boxing gear, pair of gloves and their medical reports to be eligible to participate. Teams must be on time because registration will start at 9am until 10am. At the end of the sparring session, successful amateur boxers will be issued with professional boxing licences.”
SowetanLIVE
Lubisi on drive to produce national champions
'The state of boxing in Mpumalanga is not pleasing'
Oupa Lubisi is optimistic that the number of registered fighters in Mpumalanga will grow after Saturday's sparring session where amateur boxers will engage in a graduation ceremony.
Mpumalanga has 37 registered professional boxers, with only two women. “Not only do I expect men to attend but also women for the numbers to grow so that our province can compete in both categories,” said BSA provincial manager Lubisi, who will conduct this annual event.
“The state of boxing in our province is not pleasing. I mean right now we have only provincial champions and all of them are males. We don't have a national champion and this is a far cry for a province which used to produce champions.”
Lubisi is one of those boxers who held the SA belt – at featherweight – which he defended successfully three times before retiring in 2006.
“Insufficient tournaments led to boxers relocating to other provinces; we had few promoters back in the day but they did their best and that is how Lawrence Ngobeni, Anthony Tshehla, Tshepo Mashego and myself became national champions.”
SowetanLIVE
