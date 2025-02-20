"He's had exceptional sparring over the last couple of weeks. He knows this is a big opportunity because it does not come often, and he's going to grab it with both hands because he wants to become the SA light heavyweight champion; the only way to get there is by beating Bryan Thysse on March 1."
Boxer Tuvia Wewege has opportunity to challenge for SA belt
Image: SUPPLIED
Tuvia Wewege must eliminate Bryan Thysse in order to face the winner between Michael Head and Bonginkosi Nhlapho in the battle for the bragging rights as the SA light heavyweight champion in May.
The four boxers, who are the only contenders for the vacant national title, will meet in two eliminations fights at Emperors Palace on March 1.
Their eight-round bouts will be part of Golden Gloves international tournament dubbed "Palace Pandemonium", which will be headlined by an IBO flyweight world title fight between title holder Jackson Chauke and challenger Ricardo Malajika.
The winners in the super four light heavyweight elimination fights will square off for the vacant national crown in a 12 rounder that will take place at the same venue for their upcoming bouts on May 31.
Wewege's trainer Alan Toweel Jnr says his charge is very aware that featuring in such a competition is a big opportunity which will bring him closer to realising his ambition to become the SA light heavyweight champion. "He's never trained this hard," he said yesterday.
"He's had exceptional sparring over the last couple of weeks. He knows this is a big opportunity because it does not come often, and he's going to grab it with both hands because he wants to become the SA light heavyweight champion; the only way to get there is by beating Bryan Thysse on March 1."
Toweel said they don't underestimate Thysse, who is undefeated after five fights. "He's a good prospect but there is one thing about Thysse, he's never gone through what Tuvia has," he said.
"Tuvia fought as a cruiserweight and he got dropped twice in the second round by undefeated Tendai Sinakoma about two years ago. Tuvia got off the floor and came back in the last three rounds only to lose the fight by a split points decision over six rounds.
"He then fought Bonginkosi Nhlapho, who dropped him twice in round two also. Tuvia got up and fought his heart out, and he lost that fight by a split points decision, which can be highly disputed. Tuvia has been in the dark woods in the ring, and Bryan has not been there."
Toweel said Wewege has got nothing to lose. "I do believe Tuvia is not the favourite to win but he's going to give his all and he's got the style; he must just stick to our plan. It's going to be a good fight, and it will bring excitement to the ring."
