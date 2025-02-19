Chauke's corner will be manned by Damien Durandt while Manny Fernandes will be barking instructions to Malajika. Durandt described Malajika as an upcoming talent that has got better over the years.
“I don't think he's capable of defeating Chauke because Jackson has been at a higher level; Jackson has a lot of experience, and by experience, I don't mean just to fight,” he said.
“He's one of the few champions who defended the SA title successfully against good upcoming fighters, exposing and beating them; he's gone abroad, winning titles ... the WBC International and IBO.
Durandt added: “Malajika has a good amateur background but not to the level of Jackson; he's young and has a long career ahead but not a complete package like Chauke ... who can box, fight and is intelligent.”
Fernandes said: “Jackson has done well. He's an experienced fighter, but at 40, that could be against him. Malajika is coming to his peak at the right time.”
SowetanLIVE
Durandt backs veteran Chauke to beat Malajika
'Ricardo has good amateur background but not to Jackson's level'
Image: SUPPLIED
You often hear how important it is for a boxer to listen to the words of a trainer/coach between rounds, but most fighters are so high on dopamine and adrenaline that the advice mostly falls on deaf ears.
Humans are not perfectly programmed like robots. You can point out glaringly obvious repetitions an opponent is making, but that's nothing a trained pro fighter cannot recognise themselves.
Are ringside coaches just a mere formality/tradition when in reality all it takes is one punch to ruin eight weeks of preparation? Some answers could be provided in the IBO flyweight fight between champ Jackson Chauke and Ricardo Malajika at Emperors Palace Casino on March 1.
Malajika, Chauke IBO clash to make SA boxing history
Chauke's corner will be manned by Damien Durandt while Manny Fernandes will be barking instructions to Malajika. Durandt described Malajika as an upcoming talent that has got better over the years.
“I don't think he's capable of defeating Chauke because Jackson has been at a higher level; Jackson has a lot of experience, and by experience, I don't mean just to fight,” he said.
“He's one of the few champions who defended the SA title successfully against good upcoming fighters, exposing and beating them; he's gone abroad, winning titles ... the WBC International and IBO.
Durandt added: “Malajika has a good amateur background but not to the level of Jackson; he's young and has a long career ahead but not a complete package like Chauke ... who can box, fight and is intelligent.”
Fernandes said: “Jackson has done well. He's an experienced fighter, but at 40, that could be against him. Malajika is coming to his peak at the right time.”
SowetanLIVE
Gonzalez throws down the gauntlet to champ Cafu
Magcaba-Shezi's desire to uncover talent goes beyond staging fights
Sogcwayi makes professional debut against Mkhize
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos