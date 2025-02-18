Sogcwayi makes professional debut against Mkhize

Former amateur boxer Sanele Sogcwayi gets to show not only the capacity of his engine as he is nicknamed “V16”, but also his potential in a professional boxing ring on March 2 at the 2,500-seater Centre Court inside Emperors Palace, which is SA's version of America's MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Sogcwayi is armed with an amateur record of 245-5, which includes seven SA titles, nine Eastern Cape championships, five-time recognition as SA’s best amateur boxer and a Nelson Mandela Cup gold medallist in 2022 and a silver medallist in 2024.
The 22-year-old East Londoner – whose skills are polished in Mdantsane by trainer and former SA flyweight professional boxing champion Ncedo Cecane – will be involved in a four-round bout against Lungisani Mkhize, who has had three professional fights already.
The fight, Sogcwayi's long-awaited professional debut, will be his first in the Golden Gloves development tournament. The Johannesburg-based promotion signed him up in October.
Songcwayi's brother Mhlanganisi will feature in the same tournament against Sifiso “Gold” Hlongwane in a six-round match.
Mhlanganisi is a promising junior-lightweight fighter with seven wins in eight fights while Hlongwane from Limpopo has been around for some time now.
He failed to unseat national champion Asanda “Dynamite” Ginqgi in the Xaba Promotions tournament in Soweto last August, and that loss was his fifth against nine wins and two draws.
Cecane said: “Our preparations are going well. Sanele is giving me hope for a bright future if he keeps his cool and is less on social media. He's well aware that the professional ranks are a different league.”
Action will begin at 2pm.
