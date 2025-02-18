Gonzalez throws down the gauntlet to champ Cafu

Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez – the legendary former four-division champion – is in advanced talks to challenge WBO junior bantamweight titlist Phumelela "The Truth" Cafu, The Ring has confirmed.
The bout is targeted to take place in late April or early May in Gonzalez’s hometown of Managua, Nicaragua. An exact date will be confirmed once the networks and venue can align.
Pressed to confirm or deny negotiating with Gonzales, Cafu's trainer/manager Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan, told Sowetan: "We have two options we are dealing with at the moment; I am just waiting but it's not confirmed. We are talks with our partner in Japan, Teiken Promotions, for Cafu's next fight. There have been rumours that we will face Gonzales as a mandatory challenger.
"I can say that we are at an advanced stage of negotiations but it's not 100% done. Phumelela wants that fight, and so do I, but it will come down to several factors. If that does not happen after chatting with Mr Honda (of Teiken Promotions) last week, the next option would be to do Phumelela's first defence in SA with Boxing 5 Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions in the event we do "Homecoming" fight."
Cafu won the WBO belt on October 14 in Japan last year. He defeated Koesi Tanaka, who is with Teiken Promotions.
"I did explore the possibility of a South African opponent but none of them qualify because they are not in the top 15 of the WBO ratings. If Cafu versus Gonzales can get done, the likelihood of it happening would be in Nicaragua," said Nathan.
Boxing 5 CEO Larry Wainstein is quoted in a statement issued by Nathan saying: "Obviously, Colin is my partner for a reason. I never get involved with planning and movement of our fighters; that's Colin's job, and I always support him.
"Cafu, after his tremendous showing in Japan when winning the title, has proved himself and won the hearts of many South Africans with that performance. So if it's Gonzales, then great. If not, then we will work to get a defence here in SA."
Gonzalez throws down the gauntlet to champ Cafu
If Cafu vs Gonzales can get done... it would be in Nicaragua – trainer Colin Nathan
Image: Supplied
Cafu, 30, from Duncan Village near East London is undefeated after 14 fights, with three draws.
Gonazles, 37, has 52 wins in 56 fights. He has held the WBA minimumweight title from 2008 to 2010; the WBA light flyweight title from 2011 to 2013; the WBC and The Ring flyweight titles from 2014 to 2016, WBC super flyweight title from 2016 to 2017; and the WBAsuper flyweight title from 2020 to 2021.
From September 2015 to March 2017, Gonzalez was ranked by The Ring and ESPN as the world's best active boxer, pound for pound. He is known particularly for his aggressive pressure fighting style and combination punching.
