Nomvelo Magcaba-Shezi's mission to develop boxing in KwaZulu-Natal goes beyond just staging fights.
“There is a lot on my mind,” said Most Promising Promoter of the Year 2023.
In SA, promoter licences are categorised into three – development, which can only stage up to provincial tournaments and nothing above; national, anything until the South African title and international, which includes world title fights.
Even their registration fees with Boxing SA differ – R2,460 for the development licence, R3,660 for the national licence and R6,060 for the international level.
Development promoters can stage anything up to the provincial title, the holder of the national licence is permitted to host the South African title and the international can go as far as staging a world title fight.
Magcaba-Shezi began as a development promoter in 2018, two years after she quit as a professional boxer, and she upgraded her licence to be allowed to host big fights.
Her last international tournament was last year when she staged a WBC silver championship at Olive Convention Centre. Sadly, though, her cousin Thabiso Mchunu lost to Yamil Alberto Peralta for the cruiserweight belt.
Trading under the banner of Mvelo Boxing Promotions (MBP) and based in Pietermaritzburg, Magcaba-Shezi said she wanted to own an academy.
Magcaba-Shezi's desire to uncover talent goes beyond staging fights
'I want to motivate young people about clean living'
Image: supplied
“I truly believe it will uncover talent which will be nurtured by my promotion in terms of action and also motivate young people in the effort to spreading the word about clean living,” she said.
An entrepreneur and a mother of two, who is also into construction, added: ''That will assist in the fight against drugs and alcohol abuse. Some may develop other interests in boxing such as becoming administrators, ring officials or ring announcers.”
Magcaba-Shezi has confidence in her uncle – former pro fighter and trainer Alex Mchunu – who honed her skills successfully in the amateur ranks before she graduated to the professional ranks where she fell short in winning the SA title.
Mchunu is credited for helping Magcaba-Shezi's younger brother – Ntethelelo Magcaba and his gym mate Mnelisi Ndlovu, to win ABU Sadc titles in Magcaba-Shezi's international tournament in September last year.
“My goal is to see the province produce more fighters so that all promoters in our province continue playing their role in profiling the provincial title,” she said.
“It is key for a boxer to be known at home first so that by the time they challenge for the SA title, the entire province is fully behind them.”
Magcaba-Shezi adopted the maiden surname after getting married to Mongameli Shezi in 2016.
“With his support, a lot is still to come,” said Nomvelo in her parting shot.
