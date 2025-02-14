SA in for a treat as champ Chauke, Malajika face off

For the first time, South African boxing fans will get to see a fight featuring Jackson “M3" Chauke and Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika – two local fighters who are on top of their game.
Chauke is the IBO flyweight champion while Malajika is IBO's reigning junior-bantamweight titlist. Maljika will be moving a weight down and his belt is not at stake.
The bone of contention when they meet at Emperors Palace on March 1 will be Chauke's belt. Chauke won four of his last five fights with stoppages since 2022, while Malajika has won all his last five fights, three by way of the short route.
The only difference is that Chauke has ticked all the boxes regarding matches that prepared him for the top – winning the SA, WBC International, WBO Global and ABU flyweight titles. He has not lost a fight in that weight division in the past 12 years.
Malajika outperformed himself against Kevin Munoz for the IBO belt and was outstanding in his two successful defences against Marcel Braithwaite (unanimous points over 12 rounds) and Yanga Sigqibo (KO in the 11th).
Against all odds, 39-year-old Chauke won the IBO flyweight belt in England in January and he will bid for the first defence against Malajika in the main event of the Golden Gloves Palace Pandemonium tournament.
Chauke and Malajika have good amateur backgrounds. Chauke, who had more than 300 fights, represented SA at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008. On the other hand, Malajika is a six-time amateur champion with more than 100 fights.
The interesting scenario about their upcoming shoot-out is that young successful trainer Damien Durandt – who has produced several champions, including guiding Ilunga Makabu to winning the WBC cruiserweight belt he lost in his third defence – will bark instructions to the Chauke.
Manny Fernades, who is credited for the successes of many boxers, including helping Malcolm Klassen to win the IBF junior lightweight belt, will mastermind Chauke's demise as his 28-year-old charge, who has gotten better since the trainer started honing his skills two years ago.
Chauke, who has been a professional fighter for 17 years, has 15 knockouts in 24 victories against two losses and two draws, while Malajika, who turned pro in 2018, has 14 wins, 10 by knockouts, against two losses.
SA in for a treat as champ Chauke, Malajika face off
Much-awaited bout between in-form boxers set for March 1
Image: Bongani Magasela
