Accomplished boxer Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina, who has ruled the bantamweight division locally with an iron fist, reigning as the SA and WBF bantamweight holder, has been warned to beware of The Ides of March.
The immortal words were uttered by a seer who warned Julius Caesar that he would be harmed on March 15. Caesar ignored the fortuneteller and was assassinated.
Nonina takes on newcomer, Gauteng junior lightweight champ Bernice "The Badger" Ferreira, on March 15 in the maiden tournament of Aquila Boxing Promotions at The Galleria in Sandton.
Nonina, from Dutywa in the Eastern Cape, owns the SA title she defended three times. That is the required number of successful defences for any female SA champ to claim the outright ownership of the belt. She also bagged the most-sought-after Boxer of the Year Award back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.
Nonina's career was, however, affected by the death of her manager Makhosi Ngcoza in 2019. She was taken care of by promoter Joyce Kungwane, who either featured Nonina in her TLB Promotion's tournaments or negotiated with other promoters to give her action.
Nonina, who won the ABU belt in 2022, threw verbal barbs at Ferreira, telling her that she feared no woman fighter in SA.
"You just come in, and I am not gonna be scared of you. Your 6-0 means nothing," said Nonina, who has 20 wins from 26 fights.
Ferreira, from Claremont in Randburg, who is undefeated after six fights, retorted: "She is coming from top down (a former SA and WBF champ), and I am on my way up. So we will be meeting somewhere there.
"If she thinks she's gonna be popcorns, there will be fire. I am giving her the respect she deserves but I will be coming out there to win."
Ferreira's career is guided by indefatigable award-winning manager Colleen MacAusland, whose fighters are under the guidance of 2023 BSA Trainer of the Year Khangelani Jack at MacAusland Boxing Gym in Kibler Park.
Ferreira warns Nonina to be wary of the Ides of March
SA and WBF bantamweight champ takes on newcomer and Gauteng junior lightweight champ on March 15
