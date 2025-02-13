Boxing SA to finally have full-time CEO and CFO

Boxing SA (BSA) will finally soon have permanent CEO and CFO – thanks to a directive by sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie.
The BSA board, announced on December 22 by McKenzie, advertised those posts soon after.
The minister made it clear when announcing the names that one of the board's immediate tasks would be to appoint a permanent CEO and CFO.
The board – comprising Ayanda Zamantungwa Khumalo (chairperson), Saudah Hamad Chetty, Mthokozisi Radebe, Sydney James, Vince Blennies and Siyakha Simelane – put out the advertisements for these lucrative posts. Unfortunately, the boxing regulator is bankrupt when it comes to communications.
Currently Tsholofelo Lejaka is acting CEO while the post of the CFO has been vacant since February last year after Kenneth Mamosadi was shot dead outside his home in Pretoria. Mamosadi, 38, had been appointed in 2023.
The position of CEO is a five-year contract, and the applicant must have an undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) and preferably a postgraduate qualification (NQF Level 8) in business management, general management, human resource management or any other equivalent qualification as recognised by the SA Qualifications Authority, and five years experience at senior management level. It pays over R1,5 million per annum.
Requirements for the position of CFO include 10 years' experience in financial management, five years of which must be at managerial level, and experience in the public sector will be an advantage.
Budget processes and practises as well as legislation, regulation such as PFMA, treasury regulations, general recognised accounting practice.
Applicants must have financial, business and sporting acumen, be well-versed in budget processes and practises as well as legislation, regulation such as PFMA, Treasury regulations, and recognised accounting practice. It pays over R1,2 million per annum. The closing date is February 17.
BSA has not had a permanent CEO since Lejaka resigned in August 2020. His five-year term was to end the following year. Its board, chaired by Peter Ngatane – appointed Cindy Nkomo, who was employed as director of operations – on acting capacity.
She even served under the new board chaired by Luthando Jack, until she resigned from both positions in October 2021. Board member Nsikayezwe Sithole was appointed as acting CEO until the term of that board expired in 2023.
