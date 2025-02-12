Sibisi and Miya's clash has hallmarks of 'the super fight'

Fight fans must prepare for a humdinger of a boxing match when dazzling SA flyweight champion Nkosingiphile Sibisi makes his mandatory defence against robust No1 contender Zolile Miya at Durban's Greyville Convention Centre on February 28.
If judged by their contrasting styles, it could be a replica of "The Super Fight" between Marvin Hagler and Sugar Ray Leonard which took place on April 6, 1987.
Leonard, who won the WBC and The Ring middleweight belts by a split points decision, was a skilful mover with quick hands while Hagler was the aggressor with power and was known for enjoying fighting in the pocket.
But Leonard peppered Hagler with combinations before retreating away. During the last 30 seconds of each round, Leonard would attack Hagler with a flurry of punches in an effort to "steal" the rounds on the scorecards.
Overall, Leonard landed 306 of his 629 thrown punches compared to Hagler's 291 out of 792. Neither boxer came close to knocking the other man out.
Sibisi's style is similar to that of Leonard while Miya is a replica of Hagler. The champion from Steadville in Ladysmith is described as a intelligent boxer, a mover, but lacks firepower. He has two knockouts in nine wins.
Trained at Sbongile township in Dundee by Nathi Hlatshwayo, Sibisi will bid for s successful second defence of the belt he won against Trevor Nghonyama in Estcourt in March last year.
In his first successful defence, the champion confounded Theo Nxayiphi with his movements which included fighting on the back foot and giving angles to win by unanimous points in Dundee in July.
On the other hand, Miya from Orlando East in Soweto is a tough and constant aggressor who earned the No 1 spot to challenge Sibisi in September after defeating Nghonyama by a unanimous points decision over 10 rounds for the Gauteng provincial title in Thanyani Marageni's maiden tourney in Randfontein.
Miya, whose corner was manned by trainer Lucky Ramagol, and the Hloni Maboko-trained Nghonyama punished each other in their topsy-turvy fight. MIya emerged victorious to chalk up his 10th win in 20 fights.
The upcoming boxing match between Sibisi and Miya will form part of the three-title tournament to be organised by promoter Zandile Malinga. "Come Feb 28 I will be crowned the new SA flyweight champion," said Miya who was reacting to Sibisi's comment on social media that the title will remain in KZN.
Action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
