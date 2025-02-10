Bopape, from Alexandra township, knocked out Ntuli in the eighth round and demolished Mthembu in round one.
Bopape promises to shut 'talkative' Khumalo in SA middleweight fight
Champ says he will let his hands do the talking when they meet
Image: Veli Nhlapo
John Bopape has described Phikelelani Khumalo as a talkative child who has put himself under unnecessary pressure by publicly declaring the end of his reign as the SA middleweight champion when they meet at Greyville Convention Centre in Durban on February 28.
The No 3 contender to Bopape's throne posted a video recording saying: “I have watched you champ. I've watched you reign in the middleweight division for many years, and I've watched you defeat a lot of guys from KZN. But your reign on the 28th of February is going to come to an end, and I will be crowned the new SA champion.”
The boxers from KwaZulu-Natal that Khumalo was referring to are Snamiso Ntuli from Ladysmith and Ayanda Mthembu from Mandeni.
Bopape, from Alexandra township, knocked out Ntuli in the eighth round and demolished Mthembu in round one.
Those were Bopape's two successful defences of the national title he won from Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo in Bloemfontein in September 2022.
In their second fight, staged by Lebo Mahoko, Bopape demolished the former SA junior-middleweight undefeated champion whose face looked like he had been stung by bees, dropped him, before knocking him out in round 11.
It will be Malinga, again, whose Starline Boxing Promotion will stage Bopape's third defence against the 27-year-old newcomer from Potchefstroom who has shown potential as a fighter since he swapped his soccer boots for boxing gloves in 2016.
Nicknamed “Section 29”, Bopape said: “Phikelelani is just a talkative child; there is nothing he has shown which warrants so much noise about him. Look at his last two fights, he struggled against a junior-welterweight fighter Simpiwe Ntombela (TKO 9) and Faustin Bukasa who dropped him in round one before Phikelelani stopped him in round three.”
Bopape said he did his part to prove his worthiness as a top contender and when the time came to challenge Mhlongo, he was ripe, ending the illustrious career of Mhlongo and defending his throne successfully twice by knockouts.
“What has Phikelelani done?” he asked. “I will not allow him to claim fame at my expense. When all is said and done Phikelelani will have no choice but to cherish losing against me and he will grow as a fighter.”
Bopape, 33, said there won't be any need to bank on his power which has left 13 of his 15 victims counting stars.
“I will just let my hands go, that's all,” said the champion who is trained by Bushy Mabele and Jersey Joe Boxing Club and has 15 wins against 10 losses.
Action from the tournament is to be televised by SABC 2 and will begin at 7pm.
