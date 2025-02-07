Just how good is Phikelelani "Stinger" Khumalo?
The answer will be provided in his boxing match against SA champ John "Section 29" Bopape, who rules the middleweight division with iron fists.
The biggest concern is that 26-year-old Khumalo, a former professional footballer from MthwaLume in KwaZulu-Natal, seems to be moving ahead of his time yet he has not amateur boxing background.
He should have at least defended either his provincial or ABU SADC title at least two times against someone who will be there for the duration of the 10-round bout to get more rounds.
Khumalo is a former striker for Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.
Going straight against a formidable and experienced champion like Bopape, whose thunderous right hand has done grievous bodily harm to many of the boxers he has met – whether he won or lost those matches – could be disastrous.
Khumalo's jaw has not been tested, and he has not gone beyond six rounds since he fought his first professional boxing match in 2020. In boxing, it's him and the opponent, unlike football which is a team sport.
Khumalo's 12-rounder against 33-year-old Bopape from Alexandra will headline Starline Boxing Promotion's tournament of promoter Zandile Malinga at Greyville Convention Centre in Durban on February 28.
Khumalo faces real test against dangerous Bopape
Image: Monwabisi Jimlongo
There's nothing wrong with a boxer being a personal trainer, but there are consequences – experts
Khumalo can win this fight depending on which Bopape comes out on the night because he is unpredictable as he blows hot and cold.
But if the Boape that ended the illustrious career of talented champion Nkululeko Mhlongo shows up, then Khumalo will discover that it is not what it seems.
Khumalo's promising boxing career is managed by his father Mvinjelwa Khumalo, while Irvin Buhlalu trains the fighter who gets taken to the ring by Sechaba Maboya because Buhlalu can't be seen manning a boxer's corner because he is the chairman of Boxing SA's sanctioning committee.
Bopape has an unimpressive and deceiving record of 10 losses in 25 fights, which does not give a true reflection of the fighter he is.
Trained by Bushy Mabele, the champion defended his throne by two knockouts – eighth and first rounds – over Snamiso Ntuli and Ayanda Mthembu, respectively.
After being beaten throuroughly by Patrick Mukala over six rounds in 2023, Bopape defeated Jimmy Mabundji over same number of rounds in October.
