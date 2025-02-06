Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth, warned SA junior middleweight boxing champion Brandon “Fast Gun” Thysse, who was reacting to Charles Shinima's prediction that he had better chances of defeating Thysse on March 1.
Shinima is quoted in a local newspaper in Namibia as saying: “If you compare me to Brandon Thysse, I think I’ve got a better chance of winning. I believe in myself, and I assure the nation that I’m going to win this fight.”
Thysse and Shinima will do battle for the vacant WBC Africa junior middleweight belt in Golden Gloves “Palace Pandemonium” international tournament at Emperors Palace.
''Look man, everyone has a plan until they get him,” said Thysse. “Even me, I've got my own plans, but let's see how he feels after the first round.”
Thysse has become a crowd favourite at the imposing casino in Kempton Park due to his marauding style which does not allow opponents to get into their own stride.
“I am ready, we've been working on many things. At the end of the day it will come down on who wants it more,” said the former IBO Africa and WBA Pan African champion.
Thysse shrugs off Shinima's win prediction
Crowd favourite ready to take on Namibian
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images
Thysse last fought in October when he won the SA belt with an eighth-round stoppage of Khensahosi Makondo in front of an animated crowd at the casino's Centre Court.
Interestingly, Thysse's younger brother Bryan Thysse will oppose Tuvia Wewege in the quest to qualify for the vacant SA light heavyweight title.
Their eight-rounder will precede the one between Bonginkosi Nhlapho and Michael Head. Promoter Rodney Berman said the winners will fight for the national crown on May 31 in his “Coronation” tournament where Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman will fight for the IBO junior middleweight title against Uisma dos Ramos Lima from Angola.
The main bout on March 1 is the eagerly awaited shootout between Jackson “M3" Chauke and Ricardo 'Magic Man” Malajika for Chauke's IBO flyweight belt.
The Thysse brothers and Chauke are stable mates at the Durandt Fitness Gym of trainer Damien Durandt, who is assisted by Andson Kazembe in Linksfield, Johannesburg east.
Thysse has 17 wins, 13 by knockouts, four defeats and one draw.? Shinima has a single loss in 19 fights.
SowetanLIVE
