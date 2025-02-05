Boxing

Fourie opts out of fight with Busakwe as he eyes bigger fish

Boxer will instead face Ngoma in non-title bout

05 February 2025 - 10:42
Kaine Fourie and Lancelot Moyo during their light weight ABC /SADC title at Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Boxing fans, especially those who follow the promising career of Kaine “K9" Fourie, will be disappointed to learn he won't challenge reigning SA lightweight champion Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe despite their idol being the No 1 contender for the national throne.

Manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, whose No Doubt Management guides the career of 23-year-old Fourie, said that matchup had nothing to do with the advancement of his charge's career.

“He's already knocked out Khaya and he can do it again,” Nathan said yesterday when asked about the possibility of the second instalment between these two fighters, who met in 2022 with Fourie stopping Busakwe in the fourth round. “We have bigger plans for Fourie; we are keeping him for now; he's going to crack a world rating soon.”

Busakwe has since bounced back to win the national crown he has successfully defended three times.

Fourie – who holds the IBF Continental title – will instead be at The Galleria in Sandton on March 15 where he will welcome Simon “Hitman” Ngoma from Zambia in a non-title 10-rounder. The fight will form part of Aquila Boxing Promotion's (ABP) maiden tournament. Fourie has had four of his 11 fights under Boxing 5 at Booysens Box Camp.

ABP's ambassador, WBC bridgerweight champion Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, said: “This highlights the importance of collaboration and growing boxing as we set out to do.”

Fourie, who is under the tutelage of successful yet unheralded trainer Gert Strydom, last fought in November when he stopped Ghanaian Mohammed Wasiru in the fourth round, while 25-year-old Ngoma from Lusaka has eight wins from 10 fights.

Also on the card is Bukiwe “Anaconda” Nonina in a shoot-out with Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira. Nonina is the most accomplished fighter who became the first female to claim the ownership of the BSA championship belt after recording three successful defences of her bantamweight title.

The former WBF bantamweight and ABU junior-lightweight champ has 20 wins, four losses and two draws, while Ferreira, a newcomer who has already captured the Gauteng junior-lightweight belt, is undefeated in six fights.

Lerena said SuperSport will broadcast the tournament live from 7pm.

