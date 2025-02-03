In boxing, there are good guys and bad guys. Not in a personal sense, but in the roles people seem to gravitate towards in their public personas.
The man who arguably inspired and electrified more people than any other fighter, the great Muhammad Ali, was not exactly the most sporting gentleman when it came to his pre-fight and in-ring antics. It's not an indictment of Ali the person.
It's just an acknowledgement of the character he created to promote his fights and rattle his opponents.
This is about a fighter who doesn't seem to take things personally, a guy who prefers to do his job without the theatrics and bombast outside of the ring. That fighter is Michael Head, who will face Bonginkosi Nhlapho at Emperors Palace on March 1.
Their eight-rounder will be the first of the two semifinals of the two-legged four-men light heavyweight competition which is elimination for the vacant South African light heavyweight title.
Bryan Thysse and Tuvia Wewege will meet in the second semifinal, and the two winners will fight for the national crown in May. As an incentive, promoter Rodney Berman is paying all four fighters R80,000 each, and the finalists will share R250,000 60-40.
Head knows what to expect from Nhlapho. They drew their first fight in 2023. Nhlapho's trainer Steve Pieterse described his charge as the strongest of the four and the better boxer than Head due to his amateur pedigree.
"I believe we are the stronger of all the four boxers and we've got reach and everything," said Pieterse. "I promise you Bonginkosi has got a punch and confidence.
Nhlapo, head slug it out in SA title eliminator
SA champ has amateurs advantage
Image: James Gradidge
Mchunu suffers third fight loss in a row
"He's not three times SA champ, and bronze medallist in the African Championships in Mozambique for nothing, so the class and skills of being in the amateurs will help Nhlapho prevail."
Yours truly shared all this with Head during an interview on Friday, hoping to stir things up. Head remained as cool as a cucumber.
First taking a light sip of water, before uttering a word, he said: "I am no smack talker. It's true Bonginkosi has an amateur background which I don't have, but it did not help him in our first fight. He hit me with his hardest punches and I did not feel anything."
Head preferred to talk about the national title to be fought for in the final. "That motivates me," he said. "Imagine telling your kids you were a South African boxing champion and you show them the belt; it's about legacy and I am working towards that – one step at a time."
Head is the only one of the four fighters who is yet to be rated by Boxing SA in the light heavyweight class.
