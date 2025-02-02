Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu suffered a lopsided points defeat to five-fight novice, WBA bridgerweight champion Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, in theIr 10-round bout at the International Boxing Center, Moscow, on Friday.
Gadzhimagomedov made it six wins from six fights. The scores were 100:90, 100:90, 100:91. This was Mchunu's third defeat on a trot, having lost to WBC cruiserweight champ Ilunga Junior Makabu in 2022, and Yamil Alberto Peralta for the WBC silver title last year.
Mchunu, 36, has fought 31 times, winning 23 of his fights. The talented left hander from Pietermaritzburg seems to have reached the end of his road.
His illustrious career began like a house on fire when he he won the SA title in only his fourth fight in 2008.
Mchunu stopped ring veteran Patrick Madzinga in the ninth round. trained by his father and former pro boxer, Alex Mchunu, back home in KwaXimba, Cato Ridge.
Mchunu tasted defeat in his 11th fight to Congolese Zack Mwekassa who stopped him in the sixth round in Kempton Park.
Mchunu, now trained by Sean Smith in Johannesburg, bounced back to chalk up six straight wins before losing to Makabu in their energy-sapping WBC elimination fight in Durban where Mchunu gave up in round 11.
Mchunu suffers third fight loss in a row
Points defeat to Gadzhimagomedov in Moscow
Image: Nick Lourens
Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu suffered a lopsided points defeat to five-fight novice, WBA bridgerweight champion Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, in theIr 10-round bout at the International Boxing Center, Moscow, on Friday.
Gadzhimagomedov made it six wins from six fights. The scores were 100:90, 100:90, 100:91. This was Mchunu's third defeat on a trot, having lost to WBC cruiserweight champ Ilunga Junior Makabu in 2022, and Yamil Alberto Peralta for the WBC silver title last year.
Mchunu, 36, has fought 31 times, winning 23 of his fights. The talented left hander from Pietermaritzburg seems to have reached the end of his road.
His illustrious career began like a house on fire when he he won the SA title in only his fourth fight in 2008.
Mchunu stopped ring veteran Patrick Madzinga in the ninth round. trained by his father and former pro boxer, Alex Mchunu, back home in KwaXimba, Cato Ridge.
Mchunu tasted defeat in his 11th fight to Congolese Zack Mwekassa who stopped him in the sixth round in Kempton Park.
Mchunu, now trained by Sean Smith in Johannesburg, bounced back to chalk up six straight wins before losing to Makabu in their energy-sapping WBC elimination fight in Durban where Mchunu gave up in round 11.
Mchunu vs Muslim fight a good test – Smith
After spending quality time to recover, Mchunu became inconsistent in his next assignments, He would win a fight and lose the next, and that happened in seven fights until he reversed one of the losses to Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen for both the SA and ABU titles in 2018.
Mchunu won three fights in a row, including points against ring veteran Denis Lebedev for the WBC silver belt in Russia in 2019, and a successful defence of that belt against that country's former top amateur Evgeny Tishchenko in 2021.
That good run earned him a crack at Makabu's title. The champion's promoter, American promoter and hall of fame inductee Don King, matched Mchunu with Makabu and the SA-based Congolese retained his belt by a split points decision in the US in 2022
That loss was followed by these three, and it is unclear what the future holds for the Smith trained fighter.
Meanwhile Sanele Magwaza avenged his loss to Mbulelo Gwabeni last year by defeating him in their rematch to win the Eastern Cape junior featherweight title in the Eastern Cape last weekend.
Magwaza from KwaDukuza in KwaZulu Natal is based in Gqeberha. He has previously held the WBF belt.
SowetanLIVE
BSA yet to review subcommittees
Boxers become fitness trainers to make ends meet – Chauke
Lejaka promises to improve standard of officiating in boxing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos