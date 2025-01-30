Ntlanganiso's term ended the day Kodwa appointed the board in May last year. After being in the office for two months, McKenzie dissolved it in August. He appointed Tshofelo Lejaka as accounting authority and acting CEO while still in searching for individuals who would be considered for appointment to serve as board members.
Lejaka continued with the two subcommittees, appointed by Ntlanganiso, until his term expired on December 22 when McKenzie appointed the BSA board.
No tournament has taken care under this new board but there are some that have already been sanctioned, which means those two subcommittees are still active.
The board of BSA has not said whether it has endorsed Ntlanganiso's committees or appointments are to be made probably during the Boxing Indaba that is proposed by McKenzie to take place next month.
It is the board's duty – as per the Act No 11 of 2001 – to make those appointments, assist in the establishment of an association or federation of associations and appoint a permanent CEO after being in consultation with sports minister and minister of finance.
When contacted on these matters, Lejaka said: “The board hasn't reviewed the board committees yet. Once that decision on the review of board committees, their terms of reference, their performance and their composition is made, we'll surely share that update.”
SowetanLIVE
BSA yet to review subcommittees
Ratings, sanctioning panels hangs in the balance
Image: Frennie Shivambu
The board of Boxing SA (BSA) has abandoned some of its critical duties.
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed Ayanda Zamantungwa Khumalo, Mthokozisi Praisegod Radebe, Sydney James, Rina Subotzky Jude, Saudah Hamid, Siyakhula Simelane and Vincent Blennies as board members on December 22, and will be in office for three years.
Some of their crucial duties are to appoint its substructures, which include both the ratings and sanctioning committees.
The two sitting committees were appointed by Mandla Ntlanganiso in his capacity as the accounting authority in March last year. Ntlanganiso was appointed to that post by then sports minister Zizi Kodwa because there was no BSA board which would have done that.
The appointment of the BSA board is the prerogative of the sports minister after being in consultation with stakeholders and licensees.
Tournaments were cancelled because there was no sanctioning committee. Ntlanganiso got the sport going administratively while other matters were to be resolved in court rooms.
Boxing licensees happy with 'unknown' board members
Ntlanganiso's term ended the day Kodwa appointed the board in May last year. After being in the office for two months, McKenzie dissolved it in August. He appointed Tshofelo Lejaka as accounting authority and acting CEO while still in searching for individuals who would be considered for appointment to serve as board members.
Lejaka continued with the two subcommittees, appointed by Ntlanganiso, until his term expired on December 22 when McKenzie appointed the BSA board.
No tournament has taken care under this new board but there are some that have already been sanctioned, which means those two subcommittees are still active.
The board of BSA has not said whether it has endorsed Ntlanganiso's committees or appointments are to be made probably during the Boxing Indaba that is proposed by McKenzie to take place next month.
It is the board's duty – as per the Act No 11 of 2001 – to make those appointments, assist in the establishment of an association or federation of associations and appoint a permanent CEO after being in consultation with sports minister and minister of finance.
When contacted on these matters, Lejaka said: “The board hasn't reviewed the board committees yet. Once that decision on the review of board committees, their terms of reference, their performance and their composition is made, we'll surely share that update.”
SowetanLIVE
BSA applauds Lerena as he ventures into promotion space
BSA's new board faces long, winding road to fix the sport
Lejaka promises to improve standard of officiating in boxing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos