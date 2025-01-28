“You know these guys [Russians] breed their top elite amateurs such as Oleksandr Usyk [current WBA Super, WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion] and they move them through the ranks," said Smith from his hotel room in Russia.
“I think after seeing Thabiso come off two losses, they probably think he's on the decline and as we often do here, we surprise them. Thabiso has a special set of skills and the ability to beat those fighters in their backyard.
“We are confident, he's had good sparring; his body responded well."
Dennis Lebedev and Evgeny Tishchenko are the two Russians that Mchunu beat in their backyard.
“Thabiso needs to prove he's got what it takes to compete on the top international level," said Smith, who described the fight on Friday as “a good test" for his 36-year-old charge.
Mchunu has boxed 30 times, winning 23 of those fights and 13 by knockouts. Currently, “The Rock", holds the SA light-heavyweight belt and he has previously won the SA, WBC-NABF, ABU and WBC silver cruiserweight titles.
SowetanLIVE
Mchunu vs Muslim fight a good test – Smith
Image: Antonio Muchave
Boxing trainer Sean Smith prefers to use the word “novice" sparingly when he talks about Muslim Gadzhimagomedov – the Russian boxer – who will welcome Thabiso Mchunu in a non-title cruiserweight fight in Luzhniki, Russia, on Friday.
“Ja, I would be pretty cautious in saying he [Gadzhimagomedov] is a novice," said Smith about the 28-year-old Russian who's had only four professional fights.
“He is a WBA bridgerweight champion, silver medallist Olympian and two-time amateur champion. It's a bit of an ignorant term [to refer to him as a novice]."
According to Wikipedia, as an amateur boxer, Gadzhimagomedov won a gold medal at the 2019 World Championships and 2019 European Games.
“You know these guys [Russians] breed their top elite amateurs such as Oleksandr Usyk [current WBA Super, WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion] and they move them through the ranks," said Smith from his hotel room in Russia.
“I think after seeing Thabiso come off two losses, they probably think he's on the decline and as we often do here, we surprise them. Thabiso has a special set of skills and the ability to beat those fighters in their backyard.
“We are confident, he's had good sparring; his body responded well."
Dennis Lebedev and Evgeny Tishchenko are the two Russians that Mchunu beat in their backyard.
“Thabiso needs to prove he's got what it takes to compete on the top international level," said Smith, who described the fight on Friday as “a good test" for his 36-year-old charge.
Mchunu has boxed 30 times, winning 23 of those fights and 13 by knockouts. Currently, “The Rock", holds the SA light-heavyweight belt and he has previously won the SA, WBC-NABF, ABU and WBC silver cruiserweight titles.
SowetanLIVE
Magubane ready to burst Khanyisa's bubble in eight-round fight
Mthalane's prediction comes true for vacant title
Lejaka promises to improve standard of officiating in boxing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos