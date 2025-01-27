Mthalane's prediction comes true for vacant title

Promising boxing trainer Sanele “Bhunu Elimnyama” Mthalane's prediction that the first KwaZulu-Natal female boxing title will be fought for and won by a boxer from his Lindelani Boxing and Fitness gym has come true.
His charge – Asanda Mkhwanazi – will oppose Nonkululeko Mncube for the vacant SA junior-bantamweight belt in one of the three-title championship events on February 28.
The tournament, the first in KwaZulu-Natal this year, will be staged by promoter Zandile Malinga's Starline Boxing Promotion of at The Station Urban Event Space in Durban.
There has never been a KwaZulu-Natal female boxing title since women began fighting professionally in 2001. BSA provincial manager in KZN, Mlungsi Dube, says contracts would be signed for the bragging provincial rights, but those bouts would end up being national title fights.
Dube made an example of a fight between Thema Zuma and Bathabile Ziqubu which was initially for the KZN junior-bantamweight title.
“The national title was vacant and their standing in the national ratings qualified them to fight for the vacant SA title,” said Dube about the fight that was staged by Malinga at Greyville Convention Centre in June 2022. Zuma defeated Ziqubu via a points decision after 10 closely contested rounds.
Mthalane – the younger brother of former SA junior-featherweight champ Innocent Mthalane – made his prediction in 2023 at the top hotel in Durban where BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole exhibited that province's belt after it had been launched.
“What you utter with your mouth happens,” said Mthalane. “I started training Asanda as an amateur boxer when she was 12 years old and today we will be out together to win the South African title.”
Topping Malinga's bill will be the 12-rounder for the SA middleweight belt between champion John “Section 29" Bopape and Phikelelani “Stinger' Khumalo. Bopape from Alexandra Township, east of Johannesburg, will attempt to make the third defence of the belt he won in 2022 from Nkululeko Mhlongo in Dream Team's event in Bloemfontein.
