If Manqoba Magubane continues where he left off when he won the Mpumalanga junior-lightweight boxing title against Zwelakhe Nhlapho on December 22, then Katlego Khanyisa's bubble will burst when the two meet at Booysens on February 21.
This is according to trainer Steve Pieterse whose stable has just been joined by African Boxing Union (ABU) junior-lightweight holder, Lucky “The Genius” Monyebane, in Mpumalanga.
Interestingly, Monyebane from Dikebu in North West is rated No 1, a spot above Khanyisa, with Eastern Cape champion Lubabalo Kweyi at No 2. They are top three contenders for the national title that is held by Asanda Ginqgi.
Khanyisa from the HotBox Gym of successful trainer-manager Colin Nathan in Johannesburg is undefeated after eight fights while Magubane has a loss in five fights.
Magubane ready to burst Khanyisa's bubble in eight-round fight
Image: SUPPLIED
“This will be a brilliant fight and we are chasing after his [Khanyisa] rating,” said Pieterse who described Khanyisa as a spoiler and an awkward fighter.
“Magubane is a star boxer and we can outbox Katlego. Magubane is a full-packaged fighter and a former top amateur. I always tell these guys to take their amateur skills to the ring in the pros and not change anything. Magubane has skills and is very calm; he's brilliant.”
Their eight-rounder will headline the tournament dubbed “Raising The Bar”, to be organised by Boxing 5. Left-handed Khanyisa had four fights under that promotion and won all of them by short-route.
Also to feature in the tournament are Jonathan Feldman and Sameer Mulla who have been regulars in tournaments staged by that same promotion at the same venue.
Feldman has been matched with Jonas Senga while Mulla will take on Lopez Malukeke. Both fights are non-title contests. There will be five more bouts and action will begin at 6pm.
