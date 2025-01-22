On the other hand, Sonjica first dethroned Innocent Mantengu as the SA junior featherweight champion. A second-round stoppage of Kasimu Hamad Haji in 2021 earned Sonjica recognition from the general boxing fraternity, which was worried he would inflict grievous bodily harm to Bongani Mahlangu, who was then 40 years old.
But Mahlangu – like 45-year-old George Foreman who dethroned Michael Moorer, 26, as the world heavyweight champ with a 10th round KO in 1994 – literally ended Sonjica's promising career with a sixth-round knockout.
Sonjica also won the IBF African title. Trained by Sean Smith in Johannesburg, Sonjica, who turns 34 on Monday, has not fought since that defeat on July 3 2022.
Bonokoane, 34, and Sonjica must accept reality – dust themselves off and go back to the gym as if nothing happened because Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP) has given them the opportunity to redeem themselves.
They will do battle over six rounds at the WSB Arena in Paulshof, Johannesburg, on March 15. The tournament will be ABP's maiden tourney, and it will be shown live on SuperSport from 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
Sonjica, Bonokoane get chance to redeem themselves
Duo face off at ABP tourney in March
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Hopefully, Thato Bonokoane and Ayabonga Sonjica have admitted to the mistakes that got them to a state of oblivion since their glittering boxing careers, which saw them win multiple belts.
No one in the boxing space – except their trainers, managers, gym mates – remember them.
This is confirmed by Boxing SA's ratings committee which has removed them completely from the national rakings because they have not donned boxing gloves in official matches for over a year.
Bonokoane is a forgotten former Gauteng, WBF Africa, intercontinental and world champion from Kagiso, on the West Rand, whose accomplishments earned him WBF boxer of the year award in 2023, with his mentor Charity Mukondeleli winning the trainer of the year gong.
Bonokoane's awe-aspiring skills made him one of the boxers to look out for but that was a fallacy. He turned himself into a stepping stone for unknown fighters, probably for a price. Three losses on a trot, two by stoppages by unknown fighters, confirmed that he had lost the zeal which earned him the nickname “Captain Charisma”.
Manager hopes Masamba's move to Japan opens doors for more boxers
On the other hand, Sonjica first dethroned Innocent Mantengu as the SA junior featherweight champion. A second-round stoppage of Kasimu Hamad Haji in 2021 earned Sonjica recognition from the general boxing fraternity, which was worried he would inflict grievous bodily harm to Bongani Mahlangu, who was then 40 years old.
But Mahlangu – like 45-year-old George Foreman who dethroned Michael Moorer, 26, as the world heavyweight champ with a 10th round KO in 1994 – literally ended Sonjica's promising career with a sixth-round knockout.
Sonjica also won the IBF African title. Trained by Sean Smith in Johannesburg, Sonjica, who turns 34 on Monday, has not fought since that defeat on July 3 2022.
Bonokoane, 34, and Sonjica must accept reality – dust themselves off and go back to the gym as if nothing happened because Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP) has given them the opportunity to redeem themselves.
They will do battle over six rounds at the WSB Arena in Paulshof, Johannesburg, on March 15. The tournament will be ABP's maiden tourney, and it will be shown live on SuperSport from 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
Mutavhatsindi wants his boxer wife to get world bodies' attention
Lamati yet to be compensated after injury
BSA applauds Lerena as he ventures into promotion space
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos