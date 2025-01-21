Kameda's right hand man, Tatsuru Yoshikawa, will co-manage Masamba with Norman, who will still feature in the Jacobs' Warriors Ascent Promotions' tournament here, as well tournaments in Japan.
Manager hopes Masamba's move to Japan opens doors for more boxers
Norman happy boxer's desires came true
Boxing manager Brad Norman is excited that his decorated amateur charge, John Masamba, has settled well in Japan where the African Games champion will be based as a professional boxer.
Norman said what makes him happier is that Masamba's wish to stay in Osaka where he spent two months last year after assisting that country's former world champ, Tomoki Kameda, with sparring for a fight he won against Lerato Dlamini on August 24, has come to fruition.
“I am happy that what John manifested in his career as an amateur boxer has come to fruition,” said Norman yesterday.
“It's an amazing opportunity and I hope he is first of many athletes that will be fighting abroad representing Africa and SA. We wish him the best of luck as he begins this new chapter on the road to WBC glory.”
Soon after his arrival in Japan last week, Masamba, who is WBC Ascent Warriors athlete, was given the nickname “Yasuke” after the legendary Samurai of African decent.
Kameda's right hand man, Tatsuru Yoshikawa, will co-manage Masamba with Norman, who will still feature in the Jacobs' Warriors Ascent Promotions' tournament here, as well tournaments in Japan.
Masamba was trained by Boetie Lourens at Norman's WBC Gym. Norman also looks after Jason Medi, who will be involved in a title fight soon. Norman's cordial relationship with role players internationally has benefited a number of local boxers.
Sabelo Ngebinyana was the first, and he lost for the WBC silver junior featherweight belt in Golden Boy's card on July 15 2023, while Mapule Ngubane lost the IBF intercontinental title fight in Melbourne, Australia, on August 24.
“We try to get fighters fight outside SA, and that includes fighters from other gyms if they need our help,” said Norman, who explained that duties of the WBC SA representative's office is to help African and South African fighters with opportunities to compete for WBC titles.
That office has organised a WBC silver flyweight title fight for current ABU champion Smangele Hadebe, who will face Mexican Gabriela Sanchez in Mexico on April 3.
