Rodney Berman raises the bar of purse monies in Rising Stars showdown
Boxers will earn R10K per round
It does not matter if it's a once-off but the truth is that veteran boxing promoter Rodney Berman has set the bar very high in terms of purse monies.
Berman has offered R10,000 per round to each of the four fighters that will be involved in his “Four Men Light Eight Round Light Heavyweight” two-legged tournament which will begin on March 1.
“The two winners will proceed to the final in May where they will fight for the vacant SA light-heavyweight title over 12 rounds where they also [will] be fighting for the R250,000 which will be a 60-40 split,” said the man whose Golden Gloves establishment is celebrating its 48th year in the promotion of boxing matches.
Berman has been in the fight game since 1977. At 81, the attorney remains widely regarded as SA's top all-time boxing promoter.
Dicksy Ngqula — former SABC boxing commentator — was the first stake holder who had no boxing promoter's license to pay R10,000 per round to all the fighters who participated in his Premier Boxing League.
Bouts staged by promoters he chose were contested over six rounds, and each fighter earned R60,000 over six rounds to qualify for the final.
Ngqula came under heavy criticism from some promoters who accused him of spoiling fighters. He had a brilliant concept which had the backing of both the Eastern Cape and the province's tourism and gambling board.
But it ended on a sad note with the winner not getting the promised R1m.
There has been an outcry about boxers being paid pittance. The fight fraternity reached an agreement at the last Boxing Convention in 2013 that boxers be paid R1,000 per round, and that a national champion must not be paid less than R75,000 for a defence with the challenger earning no less than R45,000 over 12 rounds.
Purse monies for boxers are negotiated. But still, some promoters refuse to pay champions the agreed purse money.
In Berman's upcoming tournament, all four fighters are challengers for the vacant SA light-heavyweight belt. They will be involved in what can best be described as an elimination process which Berman has dubbed “Rising Stars”.
Berman's publicist, Brian Mitchell, announced the good news during a press briefing at a top restaurant in Illovo, Sandton where the draw was conducted.
Mitchell said the upcoming competition will be done in two tournaments, the first on March 1 and the second in May, both at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg.
“We don't usually talk about boxers purse monies publicly because it is private but we have to this time because of the magnitude of our tournament,” Mitchell said before announcing that Bryan Thysse, Michael Head, Bonginkosi Nhlapho and Tuvia Wewege will each earn R80,000 over eight rounds.
“The two winners will proceed to the final which will take place in May. They will fight for the vacant SA light-heavyweight title over 12 rounds, and will also be fighting for the R250,000 prize money which will be a 60-40 split.”
Mitchell welcomed on board two new sponsors — SuperSportBet and IME — who committed to a life-long marriage with Golden Gloves.
The draw on Thursday pitted Thysse against Wewege while Nhlapho and Head will meet in the second semi-final of Golden Gloves' “Rising Titans” card.
Thysse is trained by Damien Durandt while Wewege is under the guidance of trainer Alan Toweel Junior. Head is trained by Vusi Mtolo while Steve Pieterse hones the skills of Nhlapho. Thysse and Nhlapho have already met inside the roped square.
Thysse won their eight rounder by a split points decision in December. Head and Nhlapho fought to a draw in November, and Head lost his pro debut to Thysse in 2022.
Topping the bill on March 1 will be IBO flyweight champion, Jackson Chauke, in his first defence against reigning IBO junior bantamweight holder, Ricardo Malajika whose belt will not be on line on the day because he will be fighting in another weight class.
Thysse's brother and gym mate, current SA middleweight champ, Brandon, will welcome Namibian Charles Shinima for the WBC Africa belt. The tournament will be broadcast live by SuperSport, and action will begin at 7pm.
