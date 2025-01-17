Fans urged to see Fuzile's last fight at Orient Theatre

Fight fans in East London and its surroundings have been invited to Orient Theatre to bid farewell to Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile, who will be involved in his last boxing match at the iconic venue in East London against Argentinian Walter Matias Leiva on March 31.
Fuzile's manager, Mlandeli Tengimfene, said the talented left-hander from Duncan Village near East London would in future be promoted by Rodney Berman, whose Golden Gloves stages its tournaments strictly at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on the East Rand. That is where Fuzile left an indelible mark on October 21 2017, when he befuddled ring veteran and former world champ Tshifhiwa Munyai with skills before stopping the talented fighter in three rounds.
It was Fuzile's debut at that imposing casino, also under the management of Mzamo Njekanye and Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan.
Fuzile later teamed up with Tengimfene, who has recently forged a working relationship with Berman. In their first joint tournament in December, Tengimfene's charge, Siyakholwa Kuse, won the WBC silver mini flyweight title. Tengimfene said his upcoming tournament is called “Southpaw Feast” because 90% of the fighters in the card are left-handers.
He will also launch Mthokozisi Ngxaka against Thami Luthuli in a vacant SA mini flyweight fight. The belt was vacated by Ngxaka's gym mate Kuse after winning the WBC silver title.
Luthuli from Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal is trained by Sechaba Maboya in Johannesburg. The upcoming fight will be Ngxaka's second under Tengimfene. Ngxaka, like Kuse, was involved in drugs.
Tengimfene – a qualified social worker – dusted them up and brought them back to boxing. Super talented Kuse first won the SA title and followed up with the ABU Africa belt. Today he is on the verge of challenging for the actual WBC belt. Now it is Ngxaka's turn to get his career back in line.
Tengimfene paid tribute to Ngxaka's former manager, Andile “Black Buffalo” Mshumpela, who asked for assistance when Ngxaka was in trouble. “We worked on him, and he won the Eastern Cape title in our first fight in October,” said Tengimfene, whose fighters at All Winners Boxing Gym at NU 1 in Mdantsane, where he was born, are trained by the Tete brothers – Zolani and Makazole.
The two won multiple titles during their heydays as boxers, and were managed by Tengimfene. “I urge people to come in big numbers to bid farewell to Azinga, and witness the crowning of Ngxaka,” he said, adding that tickets sell between R150 and R250.
Action will begin at 2pm.
