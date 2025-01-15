In an about-turn, Bonginkosi Nhlapho and Bryan Thysse will no longer fight for the vacant SA light-heavyweight belt at Emperors Palace on March 1, as Golden Gloves had announced.
Publicist Brian Mitchell said the clash between the two fighters – who will meet for the second time – will now form part of the semifinal of the Light-Heavyweight Super Four Competition dubbed “The Rising Titans”.
The other semifinal bout will be between Tuwa Wewege against Michael Head. These are the only four contenders for the vacant national light-heavyweight title.
“The winners will then meet for the title in May,” said Mitchell. “They will each fight for R80,000 and the two winners on March 1 will fight for the title and the R250,000 which will be a 60-40 split.”
Thysse defeated Nhlapho on December 6 and won their six-rounder by a split-point decision. Trained by Damien Durandt, Thysse is the son of late former SA and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Andre Thysse.
Nhlapho from Nhlazatshe in Mpumalanga is under the tutelage of trainer Steve Pieterse whose father, Jan Adries “Happy” Pieterse, reigned supreme as the national light-heavyweight champ.
He passed away at 72, five years ago.
About the former three times SA amateur champion who began his boxing in Mhluzi under trainer Abram Lubisi, Pieterse said: “He knows what to expect from Thysse; we made a mistake in our first fight; we buckled his legs in round two or three and leant on him instead of letting him fall, so the referee did not count and I agreed with his decision.
“It was a good fight; I thought maybe a draw would be the outcome.”
The main bout will feature an IBO flyweight championship between belt holder, Jackson “M3” Chauke against challenger Ricardo “Magic Man” Maljika over 12 rounds. Action will begin at 7pm and all fights on the night will be televised live by SuperSport.
SowetanLIVE
Nhlapho vs Thysse clash moved to Rising Titans face-off
Vacant SA belt showdown to headline new boxing event
Image: Supplied
In an about-turn, Bonginkosi Nhlapho and Bryan Thysse will no longer fight for the vacant SA light-heavyweight belt at Emperors Palace on March 1, as Golden Gloves had announced.
Publicist Brian Mitchell said the clash between the two fighters – who will meet for the second time – will now form part of the semifinal of the Light-Heavyweight Super Four Competition dubbed “The Rising Titans”.
The other semifinal bout will be between Tuwa Wewege against Michael Head. These are the only four contenders for the vacant national light-heavyweight title.
“The winners will then meet for the title in May,” said Mitchell. “They will each fight for R80,000 and the two winners on March 1 will fight for the title and the R250,000 which will be a 60-40 split.”
Thysse defeated Nhlapho on December 6 and won their six-rounder by a split-point decision. Trained by Damien Durandt, Thysse is the son of late former SA and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Andre Thysse.
Nhlapho from Nhlazatshe in Mpumalanga is under the tutelage of trainer Steve Pieterse whose father, Jan Adries “Happy” Pieterse, reigned supreme as the national light-heavyweight champ.
He passed away at 72, five years ago.
About the former three times SA amateur champion who began his boxing in Mhluzi under trainer Abram Lubisi, Pieterse said: “He knows what to expect from Thysse; we made a mistake in our first fight; we buckled his legs in round two or three and leant on him instead of letting him fall, so the referee did not count and I agreed with his decision.
“It was a good fight; I thought maybe a draw would be the outcome.”
The main bout will feature an IBO flyweight championship between belt holder, Jackson “M3” Chauke against challenger Ricardo “Magic Man” Maljika over 12 rounds. Action will begin at 7pm and all fights on the night will be televised live by SuperSport.
SowetanLIVE
Lamati yet to be compensated after injury
Matika hopeful SA boxers will win more international titles
BSA applauds Lerena as he ventures into promotion space
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos