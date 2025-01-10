Boxing SA (BSA) has congratulated Kevin Lerena on his journey of venturing into the boxing promotional space and not only to prove to himself but also to create tangible opportunities for fellow boxers.
This is according to BSA acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, who was reacting to the news that the World Boxing Council (WBC) bridgerweight champion had endorsed a new promotion company named Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP).
Lerena said the ABP was owned by few businessmen and described himself as its driving force and ambassador. “It’s a well-known that the current legislative and regulatory framework does have its own impediments to the prospects of boxers planning properly for their lives beyond the ring,” said Lejaka.
“Tthat boxers can’t be officially licensed in other categories of the boxing value chain while they’re still active is problematic, hence the minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has mandated that that process must start to work towards amending these problematic stipulations in our law.
“We therefore enthused and excited that boxers like Kevin have found a way, working within the ambits of the current law, problematic as it is, to start planning their future. We congratulate Kevin on his journey of venturing into boxing promotional space and creating tangible opportunities for fellow boxers who will benefit from tournaments to be hosted by this outfit associated with him.
BSA applauds Lerena as he ventures into promotion space
Lejaka says minister McKenzie has given his blessings to boxer
“Two Guns", which is Lerena's ring name, said ABP will stage its maiden tournament in March. “The tournament will take place in Johannesburg and the venue will be confirmed in due course,” said Lerena who is trained by Peter Smith.
“SuperSport, which has been too good to my boxing career, will be our broadcast partner."
Lerena became WBC bridgerweight champion on October 8 after Englishman Lawrence Okolie vacated the title. Lerena is now under the same management of dethroned British WBC heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury.
