A new boxing promotion, Aquila Boxing Promotions (ABP), which is endorsed by current World Boxing Council (WBC) bridgerweight champ Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, will stage its maiden tournament in Johannesburg in March.
“That is where champions rise, stay tuned,” warned Lerena who described himself as a driving force and ambassador of ABP.
“The tournament will take place in Johannesburg and the venue will be confirmed in due course. SuperSport is our broadcasting partner. SuperSport has been too good to my boxing career.”
Lerena's career was guided by top promoter Rodney Berman's Golden Gloves which has exclusive broadcasting rights with private broadcasters.
Berman's company guided Lerena to winning the International Boxing Organisation cruiserweight belt with six successful defences, winning the WBA Intercontinental heavyweight, WBC silver and interim bridgerweight titles until they parted ways late last year.
“We are about developing and creating opportunities for boxers both male and female within SA,” said Lerena who is now under the same management of dethroned British WBC heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury.
Still trained here by Peter Smith, the wealthy fighter who trains like someone broke insists on their ambition of growing, nurturing and developing local fighters.
“More promoters mean more boxing for fighters; we are going to go far,” promised Lerena who became WBC bridgerweight champion on October 8 after Englishman Lawrence Okolie vacated the title and moved up to the heavyweight division.
Lerena was the Okolie's mandatory challenger. Left-handed Lerena last fought on March 8 when he lost on points to Justis Huni for the World Boxing Organisation Global heavyweight belt in Saudi Arabia.
That Australian retained his belt with a second-round stoppage of current SA heavyweight champ Shaun Potgieter in Australia yesterday.
SowetanLIVE
Lerena endorses new promotion as it sets to host maiden tourney
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SowetanLIVE
