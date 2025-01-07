BSA's new board faces long, winding road to fix the sport

What did they know about tax? It is true that that a lot negative, including the decline in the production of world champions, has happened since government took over boxing in 2001. It is true that the office of Boxing SA is overflooded yet some time a phone call goes unanswered.
It is true that money is being wasted. Late last year, Boxing SA appointed a media liaison officer who walks away with a fat cheque every month. CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, and director of operations Cindy Nkomo, handled that department with aplomb during their term in office. Right now South Africa has one WBO champ (Phumelela Cafu), a WBC holder (Kevin Lerena), and two IBO title-holders — Jackson Chauke and Ricardo Malajika.
But that has a lot to do with the development of boxing from grassroots and fingers must be pointed directly at the government, Boxing SA board must be fouled for one thing and that is its failure to assist SA National Amateur Boxing Organization, financially, because R2m annually is just not enough to assist them prepare boxers for Continental and International tournaments that would eventually prepare them for qualification for the Olympics. The R20 million that Boxing SA gets annually from government is more than enough. One wonders what is it used for except paying salaries.
Mackenzie should call for forensic investigation into Boxing SA finances.It is for all these reasons that three years is too little to get the wheels of boxing moving. Khumalo and company must make use MacKenzie who is a willing horse. He is passionate about boxing and he knows what's going on there.That was illustrated by how he quickly figured out the best possible and satisfactory approach to pave way for the board to be appointed.
He realised that going against NPBPA even if he had a winnable case in court would be total and unnecessary expenditure, so he dissolved the board that had been appointed illegally.Ernest “Che” Guevara, late Argentine Marxist revolutionary, physician, author and guerrilla leader — once waned: “How easy is it to govern when one follows a system of consulting the will of the people and one holds as the only norm all the actions which contribute to the well being of the people.
BSA's new board faces long, winding road to fix the sport
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The newly elected seven-member board of Boxing SA must hit the ground running because three years which they will serve sounds enough time to get things going but certainly not boxing which has been in the dark corner for a long time.
At some point, the administration of the fistic sport came to a standstill, literally, and to some people, that scenario was enough to prove that black administration was a recipe to disaster because it was then a situation of comparing Stan Christodoulou and all the boards that have served since the government took over boxing in 2001. Christodoulou was in charge of boxing for many years and had huge success.
He had only a messenger in his office and did everything by himself. That included recommending himself for opportunities to officiate as a referee or judge outside SA — hence he remains the only local ring officials who officiated in all 17 weight divisions of boxing in world titles, and he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in New York in 2004.
But one can ask who was he competing with to get those appointments. Look, at that time majority of promoters were white with money and also apartheid laws worked in their favour while making it impossible for blacks. One of the prerequisites was to have a certain amount of money in one's bank accounts and tax clearance. Black people lived on a day-to-day basis. Who would have thousands of rand stashed in their accounts while living in tin houses?
“MacKenzie did just that, and BSA board — comprising chairperson Ayanda Zamantungwa Khumalo, Saudah Hamad Chetty, Mthokozisi Radebe, Sydney James, Vince Blennies and Siyakha Simelane and Rina Jude — has the support of all lisencees.It must move quickly, mop up and get licensees under one roof for a national Convention which is preceded by the annual awards that did not take place last year.
Once those steps are taken, then the wheels of boxing will gradually begin to move, and Khumalo's board will then be able map a way forward with the board and licensees all driving it to the promised land.
SowetanLIVE
