Boxing SA's provincial manager for KwaZulu-Natal Mlungisi Dube has lauded a local municipality for offering its partnership to honour a boxing legend from the province.
He was reacting to the honour by KwaDukuza municipality, one of four local municipalities under iLembe district, bestowed on former SA middleweight boxing champ Elijah "Tap Tap" Makhathini just before Christmas.
A national tournament headed by newly crowned SA super middleweight female champion Wendy Gcado, who defeated Noxolo Mkhasibe on points, was staged in honour of Makhathini.
An amateur tournament, which preceded the seven-bout pro event, was named "Tap Tap Makhathini Championships". The action took place in KwaDukuza Town Hall in Stanger where Makhathini's son, Cebiso Xulu, staged his pro-am boxing tourney.
Makhathini, 82, was given a standing ovation.
"I am delighted that KwaDukuza local municipality expressed its love, gratitude, and appreciation to uBaba UMakhathini while he is still alive," Dube said. "It's about acknowledging his value, his worth, and impact on our lives."
Xulu's matchmaker for the tournament was Zwilenkosi Magudulela, son of the late accomplished promoter Thulani Magudulela of Ludonga Boxing Promotions.
Makhathini retired from boxing in May 1980 and went back to his home village of Habeni, where he opened a general store and bottle store.
In November 1976, he became the first black boxer to fight for a mixed-race SA title in then racially segregated SA. Makhathini, the nonwhite SA middleweight champion, stopped his opponent and white champ Jan Kies in the third round at the Rand Stadium, Johannesburg.
In 2004, Makhathini was presented with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver, which recognises achievements in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sports.
The award is given by an SA president.
SowetanLIVE
Honour for boxing legend Elijah 'Tap Tap' Makhathini lauded
Dube praises municipality for recognising 'Tap Tap'
Image: Supplied
Boxing SA's provincial manager for KwaZulu-Natal Mlungisi Dube has lauded a local municipality for offering its partnership to honour a boxing legend from the province.
He was reacting to the honour by KwaDukuza municipality, one of four local municipalities under iLembe district, bestowed on former SA middleweight boxing champ Elijah "Tap Tap" Makhathini just before Christmas.
A national tournament headed by newly crowned SA super middleweight female champion Wendy Gcado, who defeated Noxolo Mkhasibe on points, was staged in honour of Makhathini.
An amateur tournament, which preceded the seven-bout pro event, was named "Tap Tap Makhathini Championships". The action took place in KwaDukuza Town Hall in Stanger where Makhathini's son, Cebiso Xulu, staged his pro-am boxing tourney.
Makhathini, 82, was given a standing ovation.
"I am delighted that KwaDukuza local municipality expressed its love, gratitude, and appreciation to uBaba UMakhathini while he is still alive," Dube said. "It's about acknowledging his value, his worth, and impact on our lives."
Xulu's matchmaker for the tournament was Zwilenkosi Magudulela, son of the late accomplished promoter Thulani Magudulela of Ludonga Boxing Promotions.
Makhathini retired from boxing in May 1980 and went back to his home village of Habeni, where he opened a general store and bottle store.
In November 1976, he became the first black boxer to fight for a mixed-race SA title in then racially segregated SA. Makhathini, the nonwhite SA middleweight champion, stopped his opponent and white champ Jan Kies in the third round at the Rand Stadium, Johannesburg.
In 2004, Makhathini was presented with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver, which recognises achievements in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sports.
The award is given by an SA president.
SowetanLIVE
Boxing licensees happy with 'unknown' board members
Zodwa begins new chapter as promoter
Ramagole lauds Gauteng boxing for fruitful year
Ngxaka will beat Ntuli for titles, explains Kometsi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos