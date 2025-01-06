Boxing

Boxing licensees happy with 'unknown' board members

I just want people to lead, stabilise the sport — Tengimfene

06 January 2025 - 08:10
BSA chairperson Ayanda Zamantungwa Khumalo.
BSA chairperson Ayanda Zamantungwa Khumalo.
Image: SUPPLIED

Accomplished boxing managers Colin Nathan and Mlandeli Tengimfene, and ABU marketing and communication director Tshele Kometsi have applauded sports minister Gayton MacKenzie for his choice of individuals to serve as BSA board members for the next three years.

As promised, MacKenzie announced the seven members just before Christmas.

The new board MacKenzie announced before Christmas comprises chairperson Ayanda Zamantungwa Khumalo, Saudah Hamad Chetty, Mthokozisi Radebe, Sydney James, Vince Blennies and Siyakha Simelane.

Only the seventh member, Rina Jude, has boxing background as a former owner of the boxing gym now known as BoxFit Gym in Johannesburg.

“It's new from the box without any connection with licensees,” said Nathan who ended the year on a bittersweet note. His charge Sivenathi Nontshinga lost the IBF junior flyweight belt on October 12 but two days later his other boxer Phumelela Cafu won the WBO junior bantamweight belt.

Both fights took place in Japan.

“It's people with no baggage and no prior connections. I think what is even more fresh is we have a female chairperson on the board. I feel that this is a step in the right direction.”

Tengimfene said: “I don't know anyone of them which is a good starting point because they don't necessarily have to be known by us [licensees] to be eligible to serve as board members.

“We will be there to support them; boxing has been a dark corner for the longest time. We need to be led. I don't care where board members come from; I just want people to lead and stabilise the sport. Congratulations to the minister of sport.”

Kometsi said: “Since MacKenzie, a lot of positive has happened. The appointment of Tsholofelo Lejaka as acting CEO and accounting authority when he dissolved the board of BSA in September.

“That was a plus in boxing, and now the minister has appointed the board which comprises individuals who are not known by the boxing fraternity. The previous board was mostly members from one particular province and they came already captured.

However, I would love to see the board begin cleaning the sport from within. There is an outstanding high court order against the COO (Mandla Ntlanaganiso). How is he still in office when the court order was clear that he remains suspended? If he has appealed the court order, we must be informed, and then I will withdraw my statement.”

BSA had been without a board since the last one was dissolved by MacKenzie in September. It had been in office for just three months. Then sitting board was appointed twice — illegally at first, and later in accordance to the Boxing Act.

One of the board's immediate tasks will be to appoint a permanent CEO and chief financial officer.

