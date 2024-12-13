Only Oupa succeeded in becoming a national champion, in the featherweight division, while the eldest brother Abram failed in his attempt to win the bantamweight belt against Sandile Sobandla. Ernias was left paralysed from the waist down after collapsing during a boxing match.
Boxing is in the blood for the Lubisi family
Zodwa begins new chapter as promoter
Image: SUPPLIED
Zodwa Lubisi just cannot wait for December 20 to introduce herself as a boxing promoter to the fight fraternity which has for many years known her as a ring official.
She is a former amateur boxer from a boxing family in Mhluzi, Mpumalanaga. Her three brothers – Abram, Oupa and Ernias – are former professional boxers.
Only Oupa succeeded in becoming a national champion, in the featherweight division, while the eldest brother Abram failed in his attempt to win the bantamweight belt against Sandile Sobandla. Ernias was left paralysed from the waist down after collapsing during a boxing match.
Oupa is now Boxing SA provincial manager in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, while Abram trains fighters. One of his charges is his son Arnell, who holds the Mpumalanga junior bantamweight title.
Zodwa said she stopped officiating three years ago because she felt empty inside. "My ambition has always been a promoter. Yes, I enjoyed being a boxer although I could not turn professional, and I loved being a ring official, but there was this thing missing and it was my aspiration of becoming a promoter."
Zodwa has taken up a promoter's licence under Rise Promotion. "My brothers encouraged me to pursue my dream, and here we are having two promotion companies in the family," she said.
Abram's wife Jane Lubisi promotes under Ilanga Boxing Promotion.
Zodwa's maiden tourney – a development tournament – will take place at Pirnaarsbam Resort in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on December 20. She said being a promoter is the last chapter in her book. "The language spoken at home is boxing. We live, eat, sleep and walk boxing. Our parents also loved the sport dearly. Our father passed on last year and our mother, who is still alive, is very supportive. I am so excited, I can't explain it. My dream has come true and I urge people to come and support me."
Topping her seven-card tournament will be Zwelakhe Nhlapho from Mhluzi and Manqoba Magubane from Secunda over 10 rounds for the provincial junior lightweight title, while that province's junior welterweight titlist, Xolani Mgidi, will be involved in a six rounder against Siya Mabhena.
Women will be represented by Asanda Simelane, who takes on Loveness Khokha from Malawi in a flyweight fight over eight rounds.
Lubisi said action will begin at 7pm.
